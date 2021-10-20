If you've ever wanted a kitten, the time is now.
This column is for folks tinkering with the idea of bringing a kitten into their home. No doubt it's a big decision, one that cannot be taken lightly or done on the spur of the moment.
I have only limited experience with cats. I've had the company of my daughter's cat, Clover, for weeks at a time where I spent hours trying to get Clover to like me or at least not treat me with disdain.
I wouldn't say that that experience enamored me, but it opened the door to possible cohabitation with a cat. OK, I secretly want a cat. They seem so "writerly" (when they are not walking over your keyboard as you work). Maybe when our dogs are a bit calmer, we will think about it.
But if you've mulled over the idea of getting a kitten, here is why it's a good time to think about it. (No pressure.)
I don't want to linger on the facts. I'd rather focus on the joy of companionship (as reported to me by family members). Yet, the truth is that the coronavirus pandemic caused an exponential increase in the cat and kitten population, both nationally and in Santa Fe. Neutering and spaying virtually stopped. Volunteer work to reduce cat colonies by trapping and spaying and neutering was significantly reduced.
Cats being cats, there was an explosion in litters and kittens.
A footnote: According to the North Shore Animal League of America, one unspayed cat and her mate and all her offspring having two litters a year, with a survival rate of 2.8 kittens per litter, blows up to almost 2 million cats in just eight years.
COVID-19 has just exacerbated the crisis.
But enough about the problem, right? Let's focus on the magical presence of a cat in a home.
With people they trust, they are warm, playful and affectionate. As my daughter pointed out, cats are much more selective than dogs about who they trust. So when a cat chooses you, it's extra special. A plus: they don't bark. Unlike dogs, they are independent, low maintenance and seem to appreciate alone time.
But, as I mentioned, bringing an animal into your life, giving them a forever home is a serious commitment. Cats can live up to 20 years.
For a new cat partner or someone who is cat-curious, the best option is to foster a kitten. This has several benefits. First, you get to experience cat life. Second, a kitten gets out of the stress of the shelter and experiences a warm, trusting human connection. It can't be understated how even a week of foster care can impact a kitten's life. Finally, it frees up space at the shelters and rescue agencies.
The place to start is to contact one of the shelters or rescue agencies and ask about their foster program. A week or two with a kitten might give you all the information you need to make up your mind.
A final note. The enormity of the problem can seem overwhelming, like many of the issues we face today. Loren Eiseley, the late anthropologist, wrote a story that helped me understand how to help. It's called the "Star Thrower."
In this story, an old man and young boy are walking along a beach. On the beach are thousands of starfish that have been thrown up on the shore by a recent storm. Out of the water, they are dying in droves. The old man picks up one starfish and throws it back into the sea. The young boy asks, "What's the point? Look at all the starfish that are dying!" Why save one?"
And the old man smiles and says, "That one will live."
We can't save every cat, but we can save one. Starfish by starfish. Cat by cat.
