“Foster failures … yeah, that’s a good thing in our book,” said Murad Kirdar, spokesman for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. “It’s a humorous term, meaning someone who was fostering either a cat or dog but who fell in love with them and decided to adopt them. We love foster failures.”
Fostering an animal can be one of the most rewarding experiences.
“By taking an animal in need into your home, you’re freeing up a shelter and you are giving your foster cat or dog the time they need before they are ready for adoption,” Kirdar said.
Steve Kerr of Santa Fe is a foster failure. After Kerr’s cat, Toby, died from diabetes 1½ years ago, he was reluctant to take on another pet. Kerr changed his mind a few weeks ago when he met Mister, a 5-year-old Maine coon mix.
Mister, who he renamed Pumpkin, was rescued in Socorro and brought to the Santa Fe animal shelter to be treated for injuries before he could be put up for adoption. After treatment and displaying some negative behavior, Pumpkin was transferred to Felines & Friends and put in Teca Tu, where Kerr volunteers.
Kerr felt that Pumpkin deserved a second chance and chose to foster him. After three weeks, Kerr is in the process of adopting Pumpkin. “I think that he just needed to be in a safe and stress-free environment to feel comfortable,” Kerr said.
A similar situation occurred with Deb Lineback of Santa Fe, who began fostering for the Santa Fe animal shelter when the coronavirus pandemic began. “My intent was to foster one dog after another until I could return to my regular volunteering at the shelter,” she said.
Then she met Sissy.
Sissy is a 3-year-old corgi mix, who arrived at the shelter with ringworm and no current vaccinations. After Sissy was treated, Lineback knew that she could foster her and provide a quiet home and walks. Within days, Sissy melted into Lineback’s home as if she had always been there. Six months later, “I still can’t believe she’s ours! Have you ever heard the phrase, when it’s your dog you know it? That is what happened with Sissy,” Lineback said.
If you are interested in becoming a foster pet owner, visit bit.ly/sfasnewhope. People can also contact Felines & Friends to volunteer at www.fandfnm.org or email at adoptions@fandfnm.org.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Ruger is a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix who weighs about 60 pounds. He has been very social with people and other dogs.
Misty is a beautiful 2-year-old domestic short-haired cat. Misty is super sweet, and when she gets to know you, will purr nonstop for affection. Misty loves cat toys.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Barkly is a soft and squishy husky mix who would rather cuddle than wrestle with her sister and brother. She enjoys quiet time with her toys and snuggling with people. Barkly is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm protection. She is available for adoption by appointment from our the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort.
Paco is a 2-month-old orange tabby, and he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and available for adoption by appointment from the shelter.
Felines & Friends: Jaxx has an outgoing personality and is very social. Lullu is very sweet and gentle. These cats are bonded and have been waiting a long time to be adopted together. They are about 2 years old and would prefer a home without dogs but may tolerate another friendly female cat.
Jojo is a year old and is very outgoing and playful. He enjoys the company of other cats and kittens and would do best in a home with a playmate.
These cats can be seen at the adoption center at Petco.
