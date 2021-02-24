A year ago, as hints of the pandemic were starting to hit the United States, Abhi Bhattacharyya moved to Santa Fe for a new job. Bhattacharyya began fostering a fluffy tortoise-shell cat named Albie from Felines & Friends.
Since Bhattacharyya’s wife, Wendy Wolf, could not join him for several months, she felt Albie was the perfect cat for him.
“She was cuddly, loving and kept him going through the shutdown while I was moving our household cross country,” Wolf said.
The family’s previous cat had died of cancer, and they hoped to foster before adopting.
Albie, to everyone’s surprise, soon gave birth to five kittens. Through Zoom, Wolf was able to watch the births from 2,200 miles away. All six cats are healthy. Although the couple wanted to adopt all of them, Wolf said they decided to adopt Albie and two kittens, who they named Clem and Gatherum.
Bhattacharyya and Wolf are now volunteers with Felines & Friends.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Perla is almost 2 years old and is a sweet midsize dog. The 50-pound mixed-breed dog is good with kids and other dogs. She loves walks and knows some commands.
Tillie is a lovely 12-year-old domestic shorthair female cat with beautiful orange eyes. She weighs 7 pounds. Tillie has had a rough time transitioning in the shelter and is shy. Once she warms up to a person, she will show her personality and purr.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or email adoption@sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane: Duke is a 1-year-old smiling, happy-go-lucky black lab. He is available for $20 and is neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention.
Valentino is a 3-year-old, 11-pound cat. He enjoys talking and listening, and is super affectionate and social.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
The Horse Shelter: Cimarron, is a 7-year-old dun gelding who continues to learn under saddle. He is starting to neck rein and is getting better with moving off of leg pressure. Cimarron is more confident with the snaffle bit and is learning to soften in his face. He is still working through turn and leave issues.
Cimarron is still green and needs a confident and advanced rider who can show him direction and help him when he gets confused. Cimarron and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Niema is sweet, social and loves to sit on laps. Her ideal home would be without small children and dogs. Niema would probably be happiest as the only pet. She is about 10 years old and is at the adoption center at Petco.
Bat and Becca are a bonded pair of cats who are shy. Bat is a large handsome guy who likes affection and is protective of petite Becca. She likes attention when she feels safe. She is playful and adores following Bat around. They need a quiet home together, without dogs and children. They can be seen by appointment. Visit fandfnm.org.
