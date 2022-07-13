For a year and a half, Lauren Joseph has cared for puppies in the Puppy Patch, Española Humane’s adoption center at Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort. She has resisted taking a puppy home until now.
“Working at the Puppy Patch, I fall in love every day. It’s always difficult to resist taking puppies home with me. But this time, something was different. This ‘floofy’ little guy looked at me and my heart stopped. I knew I needed him,” Joseph said.
The 10-week-old Havanese-terrier mix had been in foster care since his mama unexpectedly gave birth in the shelter.
According to Joseph, he had barely crossed the threshold of the Puppy Patch door before she melted into a puddle. Joseph named her puppy D’Artagnan, like Dustin’s pet in the TV series Stranger Things. D’Artagnan, or Dart the Demodog, is settling in very well, and winning over his big fur-sister, too.
“He’s the extra little furball of love I’ve needed for some time now, and I couldn’t be happier to have him home with me,” Joseph said.
Española Humane delivers puppies from foster care to Ojo Santa Fe where guests can participate in twice-daily puppy playtime sessions. The puppies are available for adoption by appointment every afternoon. The effort has resulted in over 395 adoptions locally and across the nation.
This puppy, however, isn’t traveling very far; Joseph carries her puppy in a baby carrier as she works.
“Our partnership with Española Humane is so special and unique, I can’t imagine anything better,” she said.
Puppies available for adoption at Ojo Santa Fe can be viewed on Española Humane’s website. Submit an application at
espanolahumane.org and the shelter will schedule an appointment. Call 505-753-8662 for more information.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Soharu is a beautiful 45 pound, 2-year-old mixed breed with possibly some hound in her DNA.
Soharu is very social and super sweet. She loves to go on daily walks, walks very well on a leash and enjoys receiving lots of treats.
Jolene is a gorgeous 2-year-old mixed breed who weighs
56 pounds.
She came to the shelter very scared but has slowly been adjusting to her surroundings. Jolene is shy, but with some patience and treats, she warms up. Jolene loves walks, stuffed animals and will even sit for a treat. She is very much a sweet dog.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Chance was hit by a car and arrived at the shelter with a broken femur, which required surgery to pin the bone back together.
The 4-month-old terrier/border collie mix healed perfectly in the care of a wonderful foster family. Chance is house trained, crate trained, knows basic commands and is excellent on a leash. His adoption fee is $25 this week as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters promotion.
Diva is a 6-pound, 2-year-old tabby. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and her adoption fee is waived during the Empty the Shelters event.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Zinnia is a beautiful 10-month-old calico mix. Zinnia can be a bit spicy at times but has proven to be playful with kittens. She enjoys petting and attention and will let you know when she’s ready for quiet time. Visit Petco to meet Zinnia.
Rescued from the fires in Las Vegas, N.M., 3-month-old kittens Mousetrap, Yahtzee, Kerplunk, Bananagram and Parcheesi were raised in a foster home with other cats. All five are well socialized with people and extremely outgoing, playful and cuddly. Kerplunk and her brother Parcheesi are especially close and would love to be adopted together. Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Phoenix weighs 44 pounds, is vaccinated and soon will be spayed. The dog is good with other dogs, cats and children. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Phoenix, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Quanah is a handsome, 3-year-old gelding, who has been started under saddle. He is quiet and gentle, but being very inexperienced, needs a rider with the knowledge and skill to continue his training. He is quite lightweight for his height with a very narrow build. Quanah has lived with mares and geldings and tends to be at the bottom of the pecking order. He is playful with other horses, however, and loves attention from people.
He is 14.2 hands high. If you are interested in adopting Quanah, call 505-577-4041 or visit thehorseshelter.org.