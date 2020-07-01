Fireworks might be fun for patriotic people but the rockets' red glare can be a scare for pets.
Shelter workers and veterinarians agree that when it comes to pets, it’s best to play it safe during the Fourth of July holiday. Make sure your pet has identification, keep gates and doors closed and have some kind of white noise on inside if there’s a party outside.
Follow these tips for a safe holiday for you and your bpets:
n Keep animals away from fireworks.
n Stay indoors with your pet if you can, but if you plan to leave, make a safe place available, such as an open closet or crate. Leave the television or music on to diffuse the outside noise. White noise such as fans or soothing sounds like music help drown out startling noises.
n Offer a toy or treat to keep your pet occupied.
n Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with up-to-date information; microchip your pet.
n Consider a Thundershirt or other calming device for separation anxiety.
n Contact your veterinarian if you feel your pet may need something stronger to help reduce anxiety.
Tips on finding lost pets after July Fourth
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society last year had 34 strays brought in over the Fourth of July and was able to reunited 20 pets with their owners.
First, owners should make sure a pet has identification on a colla with a phone number, an updated microchip and a pet license, which is required for all Santa Fe city cats and dogs, as well as Santa Fe County dogs. Pet licenses are available at sfhumanesociety.org.
If a pet is lost, call the shelter at 505-983-4309 extension 1606 and file a lost animal report. Include as much information as possible. Photos help, too.
Other tips to find stray pets:
n Start a search immediately. The sooner you start searching, the less distance your pet will have traveled.
n Carry a flashlight and check closets and accessible spaces in your home; behind washers, inside culverts, in dense brush, sheds, basement crawl spaces, open garages and under decks. Your pet may be stuck somewhere, extremely frightened or injured and lying low. For lost cats, check trees, roof, and attics.
n Leave out food and water, as well as belongings with a familiar scent, like their blanket or dog bed.
n Go out at night when the streets are quiet, call for your pet, and then listen for any response. Bring food and make a noise that would motivate your pet to come running toward you (tapping on a can or rustling a kibble bag).
n Post photos and descriptions of the pet on social media.
n Post flyers over a one-mile area from where your pet went missing.
n Call the shelter often to see if your animal has come in.
n View lost/found pets on shelter websites. The website is updated several times each day.
Barkin Boutique holds parking lot sale
A Santa Fe resale store will host a parking lot sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as it closes its doors after two decades of helping animals.
Española Humane’s Barkin Boutique’s liquidation sale is at 510 N. Guadalupe St. The sale features clothing, handbags, shoes, boots and accessories at 50 percent to 75 percent off.
A second store operated by Española Humane, the Barkin Attic, will reopen July 8. The store, 851 St. Michael’s Drive, will add jewelry to its lineup of furnishings, art and collectibles.
Bridget Lindquist, the shelter’s director, said the stores have been instrumental in supporting the shelter’s programs and services, but given the challenges of the retail environment, it was best to consolidate to one location.
For more information, visit espanolahumane.org.
