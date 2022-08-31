The loss of a pet can be overwhelming. For Bill and Karen Harrelson of Santa Fe, the death of their dog Jackson was a huge loss, and it took them almost half a year before they felt they were ready to welcome a new dog to their family.
“We always adopt rescue animals, never buy from a breeder, so when we were ready, we visited the Santa Fe animal shelter,” Karen Harrelson said. “There are so many wonderful dogs at the shelter that need a home, so it’s a win-win for all of us.”
The Harrelsons have another dog named Ginger, an 11-year-old tan mixed breed, and they said it was imperative a new dog get along with her.
When the couple visited the shelter, they brought along Ginger to meet the potential new family member. They saw Barron, a brown and white mixed-breed who was just over a year old.
“He seemed shy at first but well behaved, and when he met Ginger, she didn’t seem irritated, which was the number one thing we were looking for,” said Karen Harrelson.
Barron, who is now named Riley, was at the shelter for five months before he was adopted.
“It’s heartbreaking to think of the many dogs that have something to give but spend so much time at the shelter before someone adopts them,” Karen Harrelson said.
It’s been several months since Riley joined the Harrelsons, and they report everything is going great, especially between the two dogs.
“Riley has relaxed, and the longer he’s been with us, the better he is. He’s funny and sweet and loves to play with Ginger,” said Karen Harrelson. “He has definitely brought new joy to our home and family.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Libby is a 2-year-old dark-haired beauty who weighs about 65 pounds. She came to the shelter as a frightened stray pup, but with the behavior team’s help, she is slowly coming out of her shell. Libby is a sweet dog who will provide endless love and devotion.
She enjoys being stroked and petted. When people stop petting her, she will nudge them with her nose or paw to start again.
Maximus is just over a year old and weighs 55 pounds. Maximus is a fun, goofy and energetic. He is still in his puppy phase. He loves to explore everything on his daily walks. Maximus will be great with a family that has the patience to teach him right from wrong.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Joshlyn is a staff favorite. She has been so sweet and easy, quiet and loving, with soulful eyes and a serene spirit.
She is a year old and weighs 8 pounds. Her adoption fee is waived, and she is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
This beauty has butterscotch highlights. Kirin is a 2-month-old shepherd-mix puppy who is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention for $10. All puppies and kittens are $10, and adoptions fees for pets over six months are free.
The shelter is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Labor Day.
Dew Paws Rescue: Patches is one of almost 40 cats and kittens who were rescued from a hoarding situation. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Patches, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Rocky, a 16-year-old thoroughbred gelding, is ready for adoption as a companion (nonriding) horse. Rocky is a big, lovable guy who enjoys being groomed and working with our volunteers.
Rocky has a wonderful attitude and will stand quietly for grooming, vetting and will pick up all four feet. Call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.