Bill Harrelson with Riley.jpg

Bill Harrelson with Riley, a dog he and his wife adopted.

 Courtesy photo

The loss of a pet can be overwhelming. For Bill and Karen Harrelson of Santa Fe, the death of their dog Jackson was a huge loss, and it took them almost half a year before they felt they were ready to welcome a new dog to their family.

“We always adopt rescue animals, never buy from a breeder, so when we were ready, we visited the Santa Fe animal shelter,” Karen Harrelson said. “There are so many wonderful dogs at the shelter that need a home, so it’s a win-win for all of us.”

The Harrelsons have another dog named Ginger, an 11-year-old tan mixed breed, and they said it was imperative a new dog get along with her.

