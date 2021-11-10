Shayne, a 2-year-old German shepherd mix, arrived at Española Humane terribly skinny and scared. Shayne had lost her puppies to parvo before testing positive for parvo herself. To prevent other dogs from becoming infected, Shayne was isolated from the other dogs.
After weeks of isolation, Shayne was even more shut down, frightened and depressed. Weeks went by without a single adoption application — until Susan Gregory of Albuquerque saw those soulful eyes on Española Humane’s Facebook page.
Several years ago, Gregory adopted another shy dog from Española Humane: Maggie Moo. Like Shayne, Maggie Moo was completely shut down. She would not interact or make eye contact with anyone, and would not eat or drink or even get up to walk. She had given up — until Gregory gave her a chance when nobody else would. Gregory describes herself as a magnet for withdrawn, scared shelter dogs.
“I suppose I’m drawn to shy dogs because as an introvert, I recognize their protected sensitivity and sense their unrevealed depths," she said.
Almost immediately, Maggie’s true larger-than-life personality bloomed. Sadly, Maggie recently was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer and passed away. Although it felt too soon to adopt another dog, something about Shayne’s eyes reminded Gregory of Maggie. Gregory’s other dog, Red, also was grieving over the loss of Maggie. Gregory felt Maggie would have wanted her to help Shayne, too.
“Shayne is perfect and already so playful. She’s the perfect fit for us, too. She’s happy. We are all happy. It feels like what Maggie would have wanted.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Luna is almost 2 years old and weighs around 60 pounds. She came to the shelter when her guardian could no longer care for her. Luna’s former family told us she was crate trained and lived with cats and kids. At the shelter, she has been an energetic pup, but then again, what 2-year-old pup isn’t? Luna enjoys her daily walks and does very well on a leash. Come in and meet Luna today. Luna’s adoption fee, along with all animals at the shelter, is just $25. Some exclusions apply.
November is Adopt a Senior Pet month, so meet Dakota, a handsome 12-pound, 10-year-old tabby domestic shorthaired kitty. Dakota solicits human attention and loves to be petted and held. He will thank you with his purrs. All cats 9 years and older are just $9 to adopt.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 pm. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with any questions; follow the shelter on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram; and visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information or to see adoptable animals.
Española Humane: Gracie is a sleek, slinky stunner. This 2-year-old, 9-pound kitty is available from the kennels at Petsense Española. Black cats are often overlooked for more colorful kitties, which seems all the more reason to go scoop her up. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Steve is a kelpie mix who has been lovingly fostered and is now available for adoption from the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe resort and spa. Apply at espanolahumane.org and the shelter will schedule an appointment at the resort.
Felines & Friends: Rowland and his sister Rowena were rescued together from an overcrowded shelter in Southern New Mexico. These 1-year-old, blue-eyed chocolate and cream Siamese are a very social and affectionate bonded pair. Rowena has soft fluffy long hair; Rowland has short hair and tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus. They would love to find a forever home together, where they can praise their humans with purrs in return for brushing. Meet them at Teca Tu.
Tiny G is the biggest of four tiny tuxedo kittens who were rescued when their mom left them behind a home. Tiny G, 15 weeks old, is very handsome, playful and quick; he would make a great playmate for another cat or child. His favorite toy is a stuffed tiger that he likes to cuddle with. To meet Tiny G or his brother Tiny C, apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Emma is a 1-year-old, small, mixed-breed girl full of love. She was rescued from Bernalillo and is now ready to find her forever home. Emma loves to play and gets along well with cats and other dogs. She would be a great addition for a family with kids. If you are interested in meeting or adopting Emma, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Charley is a cute bay gelding who is friendly and enjoys attention. He is halter trained and learning groundwork. He loads in the trailer and loves to be groomed. Charley gets along best with mares and does get protective of his herd mates. Charley is available as a nonriding/companion horse. Charley’s adoption fee is $250. Charley and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or 505-577-2193.
