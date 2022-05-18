In April 2020, 1-year-old Finn was running out of time in the Portales animal shelter. Dogs at the Portales shelter are held for 21 days before they are in danger of being euthanized.
Donna Leshne of Dew Paws Rescue decided it was time for the Chihuahua/corgi mix to have a chance at a better life. Leshne “tagged” Finn for rescue. Soon, volunteers who transport dogs from other areas of New Mexico as well as Colorado and Utah, had Finn heading north to Dew Paws Rescue. Animals have a better chance of being adopted in the Santa Fe and Albuquerque area rather than in a small, rural community.
Around the same time, Kevin Tomlinson of Santa Fe was searching for a friend for his 9-year-old Chiweenie, Copper. Tomlinson’s other dog had recently died, and Tomlinson could see Copper was missing her playmate and getting depressed. Tomlinson and Leshne connected, and Leshne was sure Finn would be the one to fill Tomlinson's and Copper’s aching hearts.
A month later, Finn arrived at the Tomlinson home for a three-week trial.
Copper gave Finn the “tour” upon his arrival. “Copper showed him around the house and showed him where the doggy door was located,” laughs Tomlinson. “After the second night, Finn jumped up on the bed and knew that he was home.”
Finn’s trial lasted a little longer than three weeks. Leshne, who had been recovering from lumbar surgery, wasn’t able to do a home visit after three weeks. Once she recovered, Leshne was able to do the home visit, and Finn was adopted by Tomlinson in May 2020.
Tomlinson gives credit to Leshne for taking rescuing seriously. “She wants to make sure that she finds good homes for the animals that she rescues. She makes sure dogs are given a safe home, and even when she was recovering from her surgery, she made sure that someone took care of Finn’s appointment to be neutered.”
These days, Finn, who recently turned 2, and Copper both enjoy a busy life filled with days at work and playtime at the dog park after. “I am lucky enough to be able to bring my friends to work,” says Tomlinson, a motorcycle mechanic.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Meet Cleo, the sweetest dog around, who looks a little like Scooby-Doo. Cleo is around 3 years old and weighs 65 pounds. Cleo can be a bit reserved at first when being introduced to new situations, but once she is comfortable, she is super-sweet. She will even sit for a treat.
Boe is a handsome, 2-year-old, mixed-breed fellow who currently weighs about 57 pounds. He has been adjusting nicely to the hectic shelter environment, but he really wants to go to a loving home. Boe has a fun personality and is always excited to meet new people. He loves to play outdoors and catch some fresh air. He's an active dog looking for an active home.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 pm. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with any questions, and visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information or to see adoptable animals.
Española Humane: Whiskers, a handsome 2-year-old, 10-pound Russian blue boy, is vaccinated, neutered and microchipped and ready to find a forever home. Call 505-753-8662 or visit espanolahumane.org.
Winnie the Wolf is was expertly fostered for many weeks and has now been placed in the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe to be adopted. She can echolocate with those ears, and she’s playful, precious and perfect. Submit an application on espanolahumane.org to schedule an appointment at the resort. Call 505-753-8662 for more information.
Felines & Friends: Five-year-old black-and-white Scamp was rescued as a kitten and adopted into a loving home. Sadly, her adopter had a drastic change in personal circumstances, requiring Scamp to be rehomed. She has partial sight in her left eye due to an injury prior to rescue, but she gets along just fine. With the right person, Scamp is a lap cat who enjoys toys and playing fetch. Because loud noises can startle her, Scamp would prefer a quiet home.
Five-year-old Jasper was originally adopted in December 2017 but was recently surrendered when his caregiver moved away. Jasper, a friendly, easygoing and handsome boy, is believed to be a Bengal/tabby mix based on his size and vocalizations. Jasper previously lived with cats, a small dog and children, so he may do well in a multi-pet home.
Visit the Felines & Friends Adoption Center at PETCO Santa Fe to meet Scamp and Jasper, and visit fandfnm.org for more information.
Dew Paws Rescue: Handsome Fish is 8-years-old and fully vetted. This quiet and sweet couch potato could really use a house of his own. Fish would make a great addition to a home with a friendly dog.
Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information on fostering or adopting Fish.
The Horse Shelter: Santiago is a gorgeous, 19-year-old pinto gelding who is doing very well in his groundwork training with our volunteers. He continues to grow his confidence and calmness. Santiago is available as a companion (nonriding) horse. Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041 for more information on adoption.