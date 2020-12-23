Stella was rescued with other kittens in Santa Fe as part of Felines & Friends’ trap, neuter and release program.
After being fostered, she became social with people, gentle dogs and other cats. She was adopted in 2014, but due to the health of her owner, the cat was returned this spring to Felines & Friends. She got a second chance with Carlota Baca of Santa Fe.
Baca said her beloved cat, Buster, died April 14 at age 21. She had adopted him from an Española shelter and had him for two decades.
She missed having a pet in the coronavirus pandemic and set up an appointment to visit Felines & Friends, where she was drawn to an 8-year-old Bombay black female cat with a glossy black coat and golden eyes.
Stella likes to meow a lot and wakes Baca up every morning at 7 for breakfast.
“So, I get up earlier these days. If I go outside to the front portal, she looks through the kitchen window and, very loudly, demands that I come back in,” Baca said.
“She speaks fluently and I always know what she wants. In general, like many cats, she wants closeness, security and an obedient guardian. I think I fit the bill.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Molly is a 3-year-old dog who is hard of hearing.
She adores tummy rubs, outside play time and treats. Molly weighs about 65 pounds.
She is not a fan of cats but otherwise is one of the sweetest dogs around.
Mavie is 9-month-old orange, short-haired cat who weighs about 5 pounds.
She loves being petted, is super friendly and enjoys to be picked up for cuddles.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or email adoption@sfhumane
society.org to schedule an appointment.
For the holidays, the shelter closes at 1 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 31 and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Española Humane: Nelson is a 3-year-old, 52-pound blue heeler and a working cow dog. Nelson is heartworm positive and is being treated.
Buttercup is a 6-month-old, 6-pound cat looking for a home.
Submit an application at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
The Horse Shelter: Polly is a 6-year-old sorrel mare who has made exceptional progress in training over the last month.
She has been ridden in the arena and on trails, and she continues to gain confidence under saddle.
Polly is still being ridden in a side pull and is very green.
She will require an advanced rider and additional training.
Polly and many other horses are available for sponsorship or adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. Call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org for more information.
Felines & Friends: Homer and Plato are bonded 5-month-old brothers.
They are very friendly, well- socialized and lovable, and need to be adopted together.
They can be seen at the adoption center at Petco.
