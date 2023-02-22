Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road, will be hosting a Feline Frenzy Adoption Event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. All Felines & Friends kittens and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and tested. Browse and apply to adopt at FandFnm.org.
Program lets 10 veterans receive dog from S.F. shelter
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and Modelo Especial “Salutes Your Service” program provides a helping hand to veterans who would like a pet. Ten veterans adopting dogs will have the pets’ adoption fees waived, and they will also receive a gift bag, which includes a pet ID tag, toys and a food bowl. The program will honor veterans with the adoptions through March. In addition, the animal shelter offers veterans 50% off adoptions throughout the year. Visit the shelter or SFHumaneSociety.org for more information.
Pet stories from around world slated for ‘Pet Chat’
Pet stories making headlines from Turkey to Santa Fe are discussed on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi this week. Plus, a cat was dumped for being “too affectionate,” do dogs smile and what color do they see? And seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has a new passion in life. It has to do with rescue animals.
Pet Chat airs at 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.