Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road, will be hosting a Feline Frenzy Adoption Event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. All Felines & Friends kittens and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and tested. Browse and apply to adopt at FandFnm.org.

Program lets 10 veterans receive dog from S.F. shelter

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and Modelo Especial “Salutes Your Service” program provides a helping hand to veterans who would like a pet. Ten veterans adopting dogs will have the pets’ adoption fees waived, and they will also receive a gift bag, which includes a pet ID tag, toys and a food bowl. The program will honor veterans with the adoptions through March. In addition, the animal shelter offers veterans 50% off adoptions throughout the year. Visit the shelter or SFHumaneSociety.org for more information.