Felines & Friends will have many kittens available for adoption over the next few months.
There are more than 45 kittens in foster care and anyone interested in adopting should fill out an application at www.fandfnm.org.
Kittens are typically adopted in pairs unless there is another playful cat at home for companionship. People can also foster kittens until they are adopted.
