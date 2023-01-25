The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is holding the Name Your Own Price event for another weekend.
The shelter will also be at PetSmart Santa Fe, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with animals of all ages ready for adoption.
The promotion aims to help alleviate overcrowding at the shelter. People looking to adopt a pet may name the price they want to pay for the adoption. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age appropriate vaccinations. The promotion does not include shelter heroes.
Natalie Bovis is a leading woman in the liquor industry, a mixology educator, an event producer and a huge animal welfare advocate.
On Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, Bovis shares her new book, Drinking With My Dog: The Canine Lovers’ Cocktail Book. Plus, the pair will learn how to make a Bruiser’s Cosmo.
Pet Chat airs every 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.
Homeless animal group gets donation
Street Homeless Animal Project, a Santa Fe-based nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless people with their pets, was honored Jan. 11 by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, led by representative Ross Marquez and his Southwest regional crew.
Marquez reached out to Street Homeless Animal Project in December to offer food, treats, blankets and toys.
More than 100 bags were filled with cat and dog food, treats, handmade rope and ball toys, and blankets all made the day of the event.