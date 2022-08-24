Felines & Friends is hosting a Kitten Palooza adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center mall.
People will be on hand to assist with adoptions.
Visit FandFnm.org to see over 75 kittens and apply for preapproval to adopt.
Española Humane will be at Petco
Reduced adoption fees on puppies, kittens and dogs will highlight Española Humane’s adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road. Pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Kittens and puppies will be available for a $25 adoption fee, and fees are waived on adult pets. The special adoption pricing continues on all foster and shelter pets through August to reduce shelter overcrowding.
To see adoptable pets and get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process at espanolahumane.org and create an account.
S.F. shelter hosts Telemundo event
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is taking in more animals than are being adopted and has been offering adoption fees of 50 percent off in August for all animals as part of Telemundo’s “Clear The Shelters” campaign.
From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Telemundo New Mexico, along with its on-air personalities, will join the shelter for an adoption event at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive.
The shelter is at capacity, and a shelter spokesperson said the staff is hopeful more dogs and cats will find homes soon. All animals are vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped.