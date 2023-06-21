Winnie, a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees, was adopted by an Eldorado couple but went missing in early June. The dog had been seen in the area, and a rescue business was able to trap Winnie and return her to her new owners.
Winnie, a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees, was adopted by an Eldorado couple but went missing in early June. The dog had been seen in the area, and a rescue business was able to trap Winnie and return her to her new owners.
After she went missing for seven days (that’s 1,176 hours in dog years), Winnie, a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees, was sleeping peacefully in her bed in Eldorado.
On June 10, Winnie decided she wanted to go on an adventure and tour her new Eldorado neighborhood. Greg and Kristi Mirkowski adopted Winnie in late April from a foster family. A trainer in Kansas City, Mo., rescued her from a breeder, who had surrendered Winnie due to her failing health. Mirkowski, who splits her time between Liberty, Mo., and Santa Fe, contacted a foster family and made an appointment to go see the seven female dogs the breeder had surrendered.
“They were so thin, and a couple of them had terrible infected sores on their faces. They had been kept almost exclusively in crates. The foster family allowed them to be freer,” Mirkowski said. “The Pyrenees breed is so friendly and calm. They were bred for protecting livestock. They are the best dogs!”
Mirkowski was immediately drawn to Winnie. “She came right up and wanted to make friends,” said Mirkowski. “I trained as a veterinary assistant when I was younger and had rarely seen a dog in such poor physical condition; she was starving and had infected ears. It took less than an hour and she was in our truck heading home.”
For several days after she was home, Winnie would drain a large water bowl every time it was available. Same with food.
It was obvious to Mirkowski that Winnie had restricted access to both food and water in the breeding kennel. “I filled a lot of water bowls those first couple of weeks,” she said.
With visits to the veterinarian and care at home by Mirkowski, Winnie’s weight and health is now very good. “She only visits the water bowls when she’s actually thirsty and laps slowly now, instead of slurping,” said Mirkowski. “Same with food. She often doesn’t finish her meals now.”
When Winnie left on her adventure, Mirkowski was out of town and her husband, Greg, immediately called to give her the news. The couple was advised by a neighbor and people on social media to contact Conrad Mahaffey of CMM Lost Pet Recovery and Humane Trapping.
Mahaffey set up several comfort stations in areas Winnie had been sighted. Comfort stations, Mahaffey said, are familiar scents the animal are used to — dirty clothes and toys are usually put out. Because Winnie was still new to the family, Mahaffey was not sure if the comfort stations would help.
At one site, food and water had been set up the day before and Winnie had been there. By noon that day, a Missy Trap had been set up and cameras were in place.
The Missy Trap, named after a puppy-mill dog that was captured in it after she refused to enter a conventional trap, was designed in 2013 by Retrievers founder/director, Greg James. The trap is constructed of horse corral panels and can be broken down flat for transport.
At 7:15 p.m., Winnie showed up and ate in the trap. By 7:45 p.m., the trap was set. Mahaffey stayed nearby and relied on the camera notifications on his phone to alert him Winnie was nearby. At 9:45 p.m., Mahaffey heard the trap door shut and Winnie was rescued.
Mahaffey recommends not pursuing a lost dog. “They are in a fight or flight mode and feel like they are being hunted,” he said.
Mahaffey said people should look for signs or go on social media to see if the dog someone has spotted is lost. Signs are the number one tool to generate information, with comfort stations being set up second, he said.
Winnie has been very timid since Day One, said Mirkowski.
“It’s gotten better but I have to move slowly when I approach her, especially if I have something in my hands, like a leash,” she said. “She often shies away in those circumstances. She gets along with our other Pyrenees, Remington, and our bossy little miniature dachshund, Hazelnut. She rides well in the car and doesn’t mind me fiddling with her, like trimming her nails and putting medicine in her ears.”
Mirkowski took Winnie to be groomed a couple of weeks ago, and she was perfect.
“Other than her great escape [recently], she’s been a wonderful addition to our family,” Mirkowski said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Kyra is a 4-year-old dog who prefers gradual introductions and likes to take things slow when meeting new people. She may feel a bit wary around men, but with a few treats and patience, she’ll warm up to them. Kyra is looking for a home where she can be the only dog, soaking up all the attention and love. Despite her selective nature, Kyra is a loving and loyal companion.
Pita is a beautiful 10-month-old mixed-breed dog. She’s a spunky medium-sized dog who loves to play and cuddle and she’s ready to learn how to fetch and play with her toys. Her stunning chestnut coat and winning smile are sure to turn heads.
For more information about these and other pets, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Sniff arrived with a severe concussion but she has recovered. After a few days of rest, she has bounced back and is a happy, talkative husky. At 3 years old, 50-pound Sniff gets along great with other dogs. She is very social. Her adoption fee is waived.
Catherine Purr lives up to her name. The 2-month-old female buff-colored kitten just purrs and purrs. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $30.
The shelter us open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Dew Paws Rescue: Andrew is a 12-week-old mixed-breed puppy who is ready for foster or adoption. He will be at an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at True Value Hardware building in Eldorado. Anyone interested in fostering or adopting Andrew may call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws
@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones and Blackbeard were tiny orphans when rescued. The playful, affectionate litter was raised in foster care. Now approaching
3 months old, black-and-white Jack is bonded with his tabby brother Davy. They love to run and tumble with each other and would like a home together, while independent Blackbeard would be happy with another young cat as a playmate.
Three-month-old Boba Catt, Darth Pawder, Pawdme and Chewbaccat are being raised in foster care. Black-and-white Boba Catt is a very people oriented purr machine. She will climb into a person’s lap and snuggle before leaping off to play some more. She should be adopted into a home with another kitten or young cat as a playmate.
All kittens are vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped. Apply to adopt at FandFnm.org or visit the adoption centers at Petco and Teca Tu.
The Horse Shelter: Aspen is a 25-year-old gray mare who has received a lot of groundwork training. She picks up her feet, is respectful when leading and backing, will walk over obstacles and loads into a trailer quietly. Aspen is even-tempered and gets along with most horses. She is a nonriding horse. Call 505-577-4041 or visit thehorseshelter.org.