After she went missing for seven days (that’s 1,176 hours in dog years), Winnie, a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees, was sleeping peacefully in her bed in Eldorado.

On June 10, Winnie decided she wanted to go on an adventure and tour her new Eldorado neighborhood. Greg and Kristi Mirkowski adopted Winnie in late April from a foster family. A trainer in Kansas City, Mo., rescued her from a breeder, who had surrendered Winnie due to her failing health. Mirkowski, who splits her time between Liberty, Mo., and Santa Fe, contacted a foster family and made an appointment to go see the seven female dogs the breeder had surrendered.

“They were so thin, and a couple of them had terrible infected sores on their faces. They had been kept almost exclusively in crates. The foster family allowed them to be freer,” Mirkowski said. “The Pyrenees breed is so friendly and calm. They were bred for protecting livestock. They are the best dogs!”