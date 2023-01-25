Once a 2-week-old hungry, underweight orphan, Woodsy Pumpkin now weighs 8 pounds and is close friend and playmate to his new family’s 4-year-old daughter, Brooke.

Woodsy Pumpkin and his siblings arrived at Española Humane in July. The litter was transferred to Feline & Friends and went into foster care.

As the litter struggled with diarrhea, diagnostic tests were negative and no medicine helped. A month went by as the kittens grew weaker.

