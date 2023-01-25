Once a 2-week-old hungry, underweight orphan, Woodsy Pumpkin now weighs 8 pounds and is close friend and playmate to his new family’s 4-year-old daughter, Brooke.
Woodsy Pumpkin and his siblings arrived at Española Humane in July. The litter was transferred to Feline & Friends and went into foster care.
As the litter struggled with diarrhea, diagnostic tests were negative and no medicine helped. A month went by as the kittens grew weaker.
Finally, the litter was fed a limited-ingredient duck diet. They quickly grew strong and healthy.
Nearly all cat food contains some chicken, and Woodsy Pumpkin and his littermates simply could not metabolize chicken — and this is not rare.
According to experts, food allergies are the third most common feline allergy, with 10% to 15% of affected cats exhibiting gastrointestinal signs.
Chicken is among the most common foods to trigger an allergic response.
After just one month on a limited ingredient diet, an energetic and happy Woodsy Pumpkin topped 3 pounds and was made available for adoption. On Oct. 16, Woodsy Pumpkin was adopted by Megan Phillips of Santa Fe and her family.
Although his siblings took a bit longer to recover, they were all adopted five weeks later.
“Our family decided to adopt a kitten after being dog owners for 13 years,” Phillips said. “Woodsy Pumpkin was excitable and cuddly from the moment we brought him home. Lisa and Judy, Woody’s fosters, have been lovely and went above and beyond to help the transition.”
“Our family is still learning how to ‘cat,’ but it’s been a fun and often hilarious experience,” she added.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Doja arrived at the shelter in September and is a Labrador retriever mix who is about one year old and weighs about 50 pounds. She is an enthusiastic, energetic pup who loves to have fun, and is very smart and trying to learn basic commands.
King is about 2 years old, weighs
45 pounds and loves people and other dogs.
This sweet pup has been at the shelter since July and has learned so much. King walks well on a leash.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter,
100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Luna is an outgoing social butterfly who would love an active, outdoor family.
She affectionate with people and has a blast playing with other dogs. Luna is a 2-year-old, 46-pound husky. Her adoption fee is waived, and she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of free heartworm prevention.
Bixby is a 2-year-old cat who weighs 6 pounds. She has calico coloring and tabby markings. Bixby is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and her adoption fee is waived.
The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.