Española Humane hosting dog, cat vaccine clinic today
A free and low-cost walk-in pet vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Española Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española.
Altered pets of residents in Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties will receive free vaccinations, thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered pets are $20 each. Vaccines include DAPPv canine and HCP feline.
Rabies vaccines are also available through Española Humane’s donors; free for altered pets; $20 for unaltered pets.
Española Humane to be at PetSmart on Friday
Española Humane will kick off Pet Adoption Week from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday with a special event at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive.
Puppies and kittens will be available for $10, and adult dogs will have their adoption fees waived. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
‘Pet Chat’ discusses thyroid problems in cats, treatment
Hyperthyroidism is a common disease in middle aged and older cats. On Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the hosts will discuss what is it, how it’s caused and how to treat it with Dr. Dawn Nolan of VCA Veterinary Care Animal Hospital and Referral Center. She will explain how radioactive iodine therapy is an effective tool for treatment.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams at SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.
Felines & Friends to be at Teca Tu on Saturday
Felines & Friends will have kittens to adopt from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center. Apply at FandFnm.org for approval to adopt. Also, kittens who are not old enough to be adopted yet may be pre-adopted but remain in foster care until they’re ready for spaying or neutering and vaccinations at age 3 months and weighing 3 pounds.
Santa Fe shelter to have pets at Violet Crown on Saturday
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will be holding a mobile pet adoption event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Violet Crown Cinema, 1606 Alcaldesa St. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane to be at Petco with pets on Saturday
In honor of Pet Adoption Week, Española Humane will have pets of all ages from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road.
Adoption fees for kittens and puppies will be $10, and adoption fees for adult pets are waived. Adopted pets come with a sample bag of food and treats. They are also spayed or neutered and vaccinated. Start the adoption process at
Horse Shelter to hold auctions and fundraiser on June 24
The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos is holding a fundraising auction and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the rescue’s ranch in an 8,000 square foot, carpeted tent. The shelter’s 78 horses will be nearby. There will be a silent auction, live auction and tours. Tickets are $85 and includes lunch and drinks. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-471-6179.