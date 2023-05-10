Española Humane hosting dog, cat vaccine clinic today

A free and low-cost walk-in pet vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Española Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española.

Altered pets of residents in Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties will receive free vaccinations, thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.

