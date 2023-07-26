Española Humane is holding Kitten Fiesta from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the center court at Santa Fe Place mall, 4250 Cerrillos Road, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española.

The shelter has more than 200 kittens and is offering reduced adoption fees of $30. The shelter is also offering two kittens for the price of one. Kittens are spayed or neutered and vaccinated. 

To streamline the adoption process, fill out an adoption application at espanolahumane.org.

Recommended for you