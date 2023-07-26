Española Humane is holding Kitten Fiesta from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the center court at Santa Fe Place mall, 4250 Cerrillos Road, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española.
The shelter has more than 200 kittens and is offering reduced adoption fees of $30. The shelter is also offering two kittens for the price of one. Kittens are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
To streamline the adoption process, fill out an adoption application at espanolahumane.org.
Santa Fe shelter waives adoption fees
Through Monday, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, 100 Caja del Rio Road, has waived pet adoption fees.
For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane wins Best of Santa Fe award
Española Humane has won the Best of Santa Fe award for Best Nonprofit for Animals. It's the first time the organization has won the award.
Executive Director Bridget Lindquist said, “Thank you to our supporters, adopters, fosters, volunteers and community partners who make it possible for us to give more love per paw.”
Celebrate with Española Humane at the Best of Santa Fe party from 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Santa Fe Railyard.
'Pet Chat' to host pet medium
On Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, psychic, medium, animal communicator and soul intuitive Maire Hann joins the show. She connects with pets who have died and sees what they have to say. Hann will try to communicate with Murad’s dog, Hannah, who died last year.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams at SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.