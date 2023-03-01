Española Humane will have pets at an adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center, 165 Paseo de Peralta.
Puppies and kittens will be available for an adoption fee of $25, while adult pets will have adoption fees waived. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated. See available pets at espanolahumane.org.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
S.F. animal shelter will be at two sites
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at two locations this weekend.
From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, the team will be at Las Soleras Senior Living, 5011 Las Soleras Drive, and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive.
Animals of all ages will be up for adoption at both events. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information.
Cat behaviorist to be on ‘Pet Chat’
Cat behaviorist Molly DeVoss, who uses positive reinforcement to modify and prevent unwanted behaviors in cats, is the guest this week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi.
After adopting a pair of kittens, two recent adopters had challenges because their older cats were being too aggressive toward the kittens. Molly shares her road map for helping the couple and if the plan worked. Plus, how do you deal with overstimulated cats, and how important is an annual feline dental cleaning?
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.