Española Humane will have pets at an adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center, 165 Paseo de Peralta.

Puppies and kittens will be available for an adoption fee of $25, while adult pets will have adoption fees waived. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated. See available pets at espanolahumane.org.

In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.