Adoptable pets will feature reduced prices and giveaways at a Black Friday adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, Santa Fe.

Pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and ready for adoption.

Foster kittens and puppies will be available for a $10 adoption fee and all adult pets are fee waived. In addition, all dogs and puppies will go home with a leash and collar and a small bag of food; all kittens go home with cat toys and a small bag of food.

