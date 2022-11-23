Adoptable pets will feature reduced prices and giveaways at a Black Friday adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, Santa Fe.
Pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and ready for adoption.
Foster kittens and puppies will be available for a $10 adoption fee and all adult pets are fee waived. In addition, all dogs and puppies will go home with a leash and collar and a small bag of food; all kittens go home with cat toys and a small bag of food.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Black Cat Friday sale benefits shelter animals
The Cat Santa Fe and the Cat South, Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s resale stores, will have regular-priced merchandise at 25 percent off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
The sale excludes gold and silver jewelry. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals in the community.
Santa Fe animal shelter offers $25 adoptions
Due to overcrowding at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, adoption fees have been reduced to $25 through November. The goal is to find homes for puppies and kittens, along with adult animals, that have been at the shelter for over a month.
The shelter has over 25o animals at its facility. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age appropriate vaccinations.
Santa Fe animal shelter facilities will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
Humane education and Giving Tuesday on 'Pet Chat'
Thanksgiving weekend is all about family, food and shopping. But Tuesday is the day of global giving.
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair discuss donating locally. Plus, Tom Alexander and Mary Beth Yates, Santa Fe shelter humane educators, share why educating students is critical to the animal welfare world.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.