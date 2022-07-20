Reduced adoption fees on puppies, kittens and adult dogs will highlight Española Humane’s adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road.
All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and dogs are heartworm tested and come with six months of heartworm prevention.
The shelter continues to offer $25 adoption fees on puppies and kittens and fee-waived adoption fees on pets over 6 months old in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation’s "Empty the Shelter" national adoption event.
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair will provide summer safety tips for pets in hot weather and making frozen treats for dogs.
Plus, kitten and puppy season continues as shelters and rescues are full. Hear from the experts on becoming a foster parent.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com .
Santa Fe animal shelter plans new pet murals
For the second year, Santa Fe artists have volunteered to create colorful pet murals for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s annual art initiative, "Driving Change Through Art."
The exhibit, which is displayed on giant wooden easels, lined up on the shelter's driveway. Each painting is an interpretation of a family's pets. The current murals will be removed this summer with new ones going up in September.