This year’s virtual Fur Fest will livestream at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 with $100,000 in matching funds, thanks to six donors of Española Humane.
The event at espanolahumane.org is a tribute to the foster families who during the pandemic helped more animals than ever before. The fundraiser, dubbed Fostering Our Future, follows the video stories of several homeless pets and their foster families who nurtured the animals through adoption.
The fundraising goal of $100,000 will help support the foster program and other lifesaving animal-welfare programs that benefit the pets and people of northern Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties and neighboring pueblo communities of Santa Clara, San Ildefonso, and Ohkay Owingeh.
The need for volunteer foster parents remains strong. For more information about the Fur Fest, fostering, and other ways to help, visit the website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.