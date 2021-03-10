Española Humane is looking for foster families in anticipation of kitten season. Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Shelter cuts pet adoption fees 50% for one week
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is offering all animals at 50 percent off adoptions fees from Monday through March 20.
The event is in partnership with New York-based North Shore Animal League America and Purina for the annual Tour for Life. The event aims to raise awareness of the plight of homeless animals.
For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
