Donations to Española Humane in November up to $200,000 will be matched, thanks to donors.
The funds will allow the shelter to continue to offer free spay/neuter services and provide care to some of the most vulnerable pets in the state, organizers said.
The drive has raised more than $56,000 since Nov. 1. Donations may be made at espanolahumane.org/donate or sent to the shelter at Española Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway, Espanola, NM 87532.
The shelter, which serves Rio Arriba County and parts of Santa Fe County, took in 3,560 animals and treated 7,880 pets in 2019.
For more information about the fundraising drive, contact Karl Ferguson at 505-231-7234 or email at Karl@espanolahumane.org.
Santa Fe shelter again offers pet portraits
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is relaunching its Pobre Petcasso project. The event was held over summer. Pet owners can submit a photo of their pets to volunteers as part of a fundraiser for the shelter.
The shelter had 50 artists volunteer to create pieces earlier this year while completing over 100 photo requests.
The drawings cost $20, not including shipping, with all proceeds benefiting the Santa Fe animal shelter. For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
