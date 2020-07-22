A short film featuring a neonatal foster pup will highlight Española Humane’s virtual Fur Fest at 7 p.m. Aug. 6.
The gala, live-streamed on the nonprofit’s website, www.espanolahumane.org and social media outlets, showcases Zelda’s Miraculous Journey, which follows the journey of the foster puppy to her forever home.
Emceed by shelter Director Bridget Lindquist, the Fur Fest includes stories of the shelter’s work and how it has grown to make such a huge impact for so many animals and those who love them. And there’s loads of adorable puppy and kitten footage.
Planned for June at SITE Santa Fe, the Fur Fest was transformed to a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sponsorships remain available for the event, although participation online is free.
One level of sponsorship includes one’s name and their pet’s photo in the Fur Fest presentation, while a second level includes the same feature but offers a gourmet dinner basket for two and a bottle of wine to enjoy while enjoying the presentation.
For more information about sponsorships, visit www.espanolahumane.org, email Karl Ferguson at karl@espanolahumane.org or call 505-231-7234.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.