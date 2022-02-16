Española Humane receives grant to help homeless pets
Española Humane received a Rachael Ray Save Them All grant from Best Friends Animal Society for the shelter's lifesaving foster program.
“This grant allows us to reach into our community even more with help for our Foster First program in our work finding forever homes for the homeless pets in our care,” said Executive Director Bridget Lindquist. “Our goal will be to find homes for 300 more dogs and cats this year. We appreciate the support of Best Friends Animal Society in understanding the importance of fostering and helping at-risk pets.”
Española Humane is a partner in Best Friends Network, which offers help and support to animal rescue groups and shelters that save lives in their communities. The $11,500 grant will help to recruit foster parents, identify at-risk pets for foster care and provide supplies for foster parents.
“When you choose to adopt your next pet from our shelter, adoption event or foster family, you are becoming part of the solution right here in our community,” Lindquist said.
Violet Crown Hosts Española Humane adoption event
Española Humane will bring pets of all ages to an adoption event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Santa Fe Railyard.
The event at Violet Crown cinema, 1606 Alcaldesa St., will feature adorable foster puppies and kittens, along with other pets.
Cats will be available inside the theater’s lobby and dogs near the front entrance. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Start the application process at espanolahumane.org and create an online account.
Santa Fe shelter, Modelo honors veterans
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and Modelo Especial are teaming up for veterans by providing fee-waived adoptions and an animal starter kit.
The animal shelter and Modelo Especial's Salutes Your Service Program will provide 10 veterans through March with fee-waived adoptions on any animal, plus they will also receive a dog or cat starter kit, which includes a pet ID tag, toys and food bowls. Studies have shown pets can help reduce the symptoms of post-traumatic stress syndrome, including depression and anxiety.
“It feels good to know these animals and people can go on and help each other,” said Murad Kirdar, the shelter’s public information officer. “Vets have provided our country an incredible service and we are so thankful to Modelo Especial for stepping up for a third year by funding this important program.”
In addition to this program, the Santa Fe animal shelter offers all veterans 50 percent off adoptions through the year.
To participate in the program, veterans must show a valid military ID or DD214. Visit the shelter or SFHumaneSociety.org for more information.
'Pet Chat' talks first aid, training and guinea pigs
Do you know what to do if your dog starts chocking or is injured and bleeding? There is a new pet CPR and first aid class that will be taught in March.
Plus, the owner of No No Fifi Dog Training, Shelley Bachicha, visits the program. Also, Dr. Michelle Salob will chat about the influx of guinea pigs and World Spay Day.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams and podcasts on SantaFe.com.
