Española Humane will have pets for adoption from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive.
All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated. Pets are available for an adoption discount through the shelter’s gratitude promotion through November. The event also features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Start the application process at espanolahumane.org.
Santa Fe animal shelter offering $25 adoptions
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society continues to be at full capacity with an unprecedented number of strays and unwanted animals arriving at the shelter, a condition the facility has being dealing with since the start of summer.
To ease the overcrowding, the shelter is offering a $25 fee through November. The special excludes shelter heroes but includes puppies and kittens.
The shelter is also seeking volunteers, fostering and donations of dog treats. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.