In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Santa Fe Pet Parade
The annual Desfile de Los Niños (Pet Parade) is 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on the Santa Fe Plaza. People are encouraged to bring their pets and join the event.
Felines & Friends caregivers needed
Felines & Friends New Mexico, an all-volunteer nonprofit giving homeless kittens and cats a second chance, is experiencing unprecedented need for kitty caregivers at its Tano Road shelter in Santa Fe. Caregivers provide food and water along with cuddles and kindness to felines of all ages. Volunteers age 16 or over willing to spend 2-3 hours per week helping cats in need may apply at FandFnm.org.
Santa Fe animal shelter fundraising dinner set at Las Campanas
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is holding a fundraising three-course dinner starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at The Club at Las Campanas.
The event includes live music, cocktails and a silent auction. Tickets are $185 and proceeds benefit the animal shelter. Purchase tickets at SFHumaneSociety.org.
Three shelters' collaboration to be discussed on 'Pet Chat'
Three Northern New Mexico animal welfare organizations plan to join forces to benefit animals in the community. On Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the hosts preview the new initiative Better Together among Española Humane, Felines & Friends and the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. Plus, there will be a discussion on an outbreak of ringworm, details on Fur Fest and a woman who was attacked by a snake and a hawk at the same time.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams at SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.