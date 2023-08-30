Adoptable puppies, kittens and adult dogs will be a part of an Española car show from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Rock Christian Church, 919 N. Riverside Drive.

Kittens and puppies are available for an adoption fee of $10 while adoption fees on adult pets are waived. Pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

The car show runs from noon to 5 p.m.

