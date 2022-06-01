A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic is Thursday at Española Humane. The event will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County and pueblos, and communities in northern Santa Fe County, will receive free vaccinations, thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines are the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for nominal fees, along with flea and tick medication, heartworm testing and prevention and other services, including microchipping and nail trimming.
The series of free and low-cost vaccination clinics are aimed at keeping pets healthy in the community.
'Pet Chat' to discuss CPR, first aid for pets
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the hosts ask: Do you know what to do if your dog started choking or how to help your pet in a medical emergency? Front Line Coalition and Pet Tech experts Kate Klasen and Malinda Malone discuss their classes, Pet CPR & First Aid. Two classes will be held in July at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society where people can learn to be prepared. To learn more about the safety classes, visit thefront