Catherine Roberts Leach's cat Samuel Herman hangs out with stuffed animals.

A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Española Humane.

Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County and pueblos and communities in northern Santa Fe County, will receive free vaccinations, thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. The event will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.

Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of the service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.

