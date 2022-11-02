A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Española Humane.
Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County and pueblos and communities in northern Santa Fe County, will receive free vaccinations, thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. The event will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of the service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for a fee.
The free and low-cost vaccination clinics aim to keep pets healthy in the community. Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative provides 1 million free pet vaccines to its animal welfare partners, including Española Humane.
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30 percent of pet owners do not take their pets to a veterinarian annually for preventative care.
To learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact, visit PetcoLove.org.
Kitten adoptions set at Teca Tu on Saturday
Felines & Friends will be at Teca Tu in DeVargas Center mall from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with dozens of kittens available for adoption. Adopters can browse available kittens and apply at FandFnm.org.
Española Humane to be at Petco with animals
Reduced adoption fees on puppies, kittens and adult dogs will highlight Española Humane’s adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road..
Pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
All foster kittens and puppies will be available for the adoption fee of $25 and all adult pets are fee waived.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Whiskey for Whiskers set at Santa Fe Spirits
Felines and Friends will be at Santa Fe Spirits from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 for Whiskey for Whiskers, a fundraising event.
Food, fun, tastings and raffle tickets will be available, as well as cats and holiday gifts. Tickets are $25 per person 21 and over and includes a tasting flight or one cocktail and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets may be purchased at FandFnm.org. A limited number will also be available at the door.
Animal advocate to speak on ‘Pet Chat’
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi hosts author and passionate animal advocate Carlyn Montes De Oca. Hear the journey that led her to write her book, Junkyard Girl, a Memoir of Ancestry, Family Secrets, and Second Chances.
Pet Chat airs at 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.