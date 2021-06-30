Española Humane will will be at Teca Tu — A Paws-Worthy Emporium & Deli in DeVargas Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for kitten and puppy adoptions.
All pets are spay/neutered and vaccinated. The event will take place at the store’s mall entrance.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process at espanolahumane.org. Adoptions are processed online.
Tips on managing pets during July Fourth
Fireworks for the Fourth of July can be scary for pets. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society says July 4-5 are typically the busiest days as pets frightened by loud noises flee their homes.
Some tips:
u Keep animals away from fireworks and loud noise.
u Make a safe place available for pets, such as an open closet or crate. Leave the television or music on to diffuse outside noise. White noise”like fans or soothing sounds such as classical music helps to drown out startling noises.
u Offer a toy or treat to keep your pet occupied.
u Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with updated information on their tags. Microchip your pet and make sure all information is updated.
u Consider purchasing a Thundershirt. The shirt, which easily wraps over most dogs, is designed to provide a calming effect when a dog experiences fear or separation anxiety.
Santa Fe animal shelter cuts adoption fee to $50
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is again facing overcrowding this year.
All animals will have an adoption fee of $50 to clear space. The special fee is good through July 31.
The shelter confronted a similar situation more than a month ago and was able to free up space.
The shelter's population surged as the number of strays and unwanted kittens and puppies have multiplied over the last month. The shelter took in 554 through Tuesday in June. Kennels are full with multiple dogs sharing a space.
Kittens continue to arrive daily, often so young that they require bottle feeding every few hours around the clock.
The $50 adoption fee includes spay or neuter surgery, microchipping, and vaccinations.
For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
