Española Humane and Marty’s Meals are teaming up for a special adoption event in Santa Fe.
The pet adoption event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Marty’s Meals, 506 W. Cordova Road, in the same shopping center as Trader Joe’s. All pets are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and ready for loving families.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process online at espanolahumane.org and create an online account.
In addition to adoptions, the event will feature information on Espanola Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
For more information and to see adoptable pets, visit espanolahumane.org.
Espanola Humane offers adoptions with reduced fees
Española Humane will continue to waive adoption fees for all senior pets and adult cats and reduce the fees on other pets as it works to reduce the number of pets at the shelter.
The reduced adoption fees also include $25 for adult dogs and $50 for kittens and puppies under 6 months of age. All pets are altered, vaccinated and come microchipped.
The adoption event, dubbed Monsoon Madness, runs through Friday.
“Give a homeless pet shelter from the storms,” said Karina Exell, the shelter’s director of operations. “Puppies and kittens have bloomed at Espanola Humane — come add a bright spot of love to your life.”
The shelter took in nearly 400 pets in June, the second highest intake since 2018 and only three pets lower than the highest intake in the shelter’s history of 393 pets in October 2019. The number of pets in the shelter is the highest it’s been since 2018.
The shelter participated in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter national adoption event last week, and 30 pets found homes. The reduced fees were subsidized by the nonprofit group.
The shelter also is working to find foster homes for many of the pets that entered the system in June. About half of the animals were underage and needed immediate foster care.
There are about 70 foster parents who care for close to 200 foster pets. The shelter hopes to double the number of foster pets in foster care.
For more information about fostering, visit www.espanola
humane.org/fostering-pets. To see adoptable pets and learn about the adoption process, visitespanolahumane.org/pets.
