Española Humane will host an adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Teca Tu — A Paws-Worthy Emporium & Deli in the DeVargas Center, 165 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe.
Pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and ready to go home to loving families.
Start the application process at espanolahumane.org. Appointments are no longer required but adoptions are processed online.
Española Humane hosts fundraising dinner
Española Humane will host a fundraising dinner at 315 Restaurant & Wine Bar, 315 Old Santa Fe Trail in Santa Fe at 4 p.m. June 16.
The annual dinner is called "Sit, Stay and Support." The restaurant is donating 30 percent of its food revenue to the shelter.
“We hope everyone will come enjoy a pleasant evening, delicious food and wine and support our efforts to help the animals of Northern New Mexico,” said Bridget Lindquist, the shelter’s executive director. “The atmosphere is fabulous, and the cause couldn’t be better.”
For reservations, visit opentable.com or call the restaurant at 505-986-9190.
Santa Fe animal shelter offers 50% off adoption
People may adopt a new pet at have the cost during the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society's "Black Tie Affair."
All animals, with any color of black anywhere on them, are 50 percent off the adoption fee through June 19.
Animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, medically and behaviorally assessed and are vaccinated. For more information, visit, SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane hosts vaccine clinic
A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic is set for June 16 at Española Humane.
Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County and pueblos, and communities in northern Santa Fe County, will receive free vaccinations, thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. The event will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16.
No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for nominal fees, along with flea and tick medication, heartworm testing and prevention and other services, including microchipping and nail trimming.
The series of free and low-cost vaccination clinics are aimed at keeping pets healthy in the community. Petco Love's national vaccination initiative is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including Española Humane.
Other clinics will be scheduled in July.
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a vaccine. An estimated 30 percent of pet owners do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care.
To learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact, visit PetcoLove.org.
'Pet Chat' to discuss summer fun and offer advice
Summer is here, which means it’s time for festivals, barbecues and fundraisers. This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair will discuss the upcoming Cocktails for Critters benefiting Felines & Friends and Barkin Ball benefiting the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
The show will also discuss summer events people can take pets to for free.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.
Santa Fe animal shelter will be in community
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society's mobile adoption team will be at three events with animals of all ages.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, the team will be at Kingston Residence, 2400 Legacy Court, for a Woodstock celebration.
From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, the team will be at PetSmart, at 3561 Zafarano Drive.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, the team will be at Chomp, 505 Cerrillos Road, for the annual "Taco Wars." A portion of sales benefit the shelter.