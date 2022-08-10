An overabundance of cuddly kittens is a reason to celebrate at Española Humane, so the shelter is celebrating in style by adopting during a reduced adoption fee Kitten Fiesta from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Santa Fe and Española.
Kittens will be available for $10, and the shelter is offering a two-for-one adoption special during the Kitten Fiesta at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe, and the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española.
There are more than 100 kittens, Lindquist said, and all will be ready for the fiesta.
All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
The shelter continues to offer $25 adoptions on puppies and fee-waived adoption fees on all pets over 6 months old. The August promotion aims to reduce overcrowding at the shelter.
Dogs and cats are heartworm tested and come with six months of heartworm prevention.
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, they welcome Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s CEO Jack Hagerman. He will share insight into the last eight months since taking over the new role. Plus, he shares why working with other animal welfare organizations is key to helping homeless animals in New Mexico.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. Past episodes are at SantaFe.com.
10-day art sale planned at Horse Shelter Resale Store
The Horse Shelter Resale Store, 821 W. San Mateo Road, is having a 10-day art sale starting Friday, and all of the art and frames will be 20 percent off.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sales benefit The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos.
Felines & Friends’ Kitten Palooza event is Saturday
Felines & Friends is hosting Kitten Palooza from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center. The event features kittens from foster homes, and they have been socialized with other cats, dogs and children.