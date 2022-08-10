 An overabundance of cuddly kittens is a reason to celebrate at Española Humane, so the shelter is celebrating in style by adopting during a reduced adoption fee Kitten Fiesta from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Santa Fe and Española.

Kittens will be available for $10, and the shelter is offering a two-for-one adoption special during the Kitten Fiesta at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe, and the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española.

There are more than 100 kittens, Lindquist said, and all will be ready for the fiesta.

