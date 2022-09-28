Española Humane shot clinic is today
A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Española Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española.
No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County and pueblos and communities in northern Santa Fe County, will receive free vaccinations, thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative.
Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of the service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for a fee.
The series of free and low-cost vaccination clinics aim to keep pets healthy in the community.
Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative provides 1 million free pet vaccines to its animal welfare partners, including Española Humane.
Extravaganza features $25 adoptions
Two animal welfare groups will join forces from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Santa Fe Place mall for a Northern New Mexico Adoption Extravaganza in hopes of finding homes for dozens of dogs and cats.
The event features $25 adoption fees for pets from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and Felines & Friends New Mexico.
The shelter and rescue have been at or near capacity for months.
“Our goal is simple: If we can all come and work together as one, we can find more homes for all these loving animals,” said Jack Hagerman, CEO of the Santa Fe animal shelter. “These are unprecedented times; at this point, we have more animals coming into our shelters than those being adopted.”
October is also Subaru Love Pets month, and Subaru of
Santa Fe will be the Santa Fe animal shelter’s sponsor and provide giveaways.
“Like this summer’s rains, kitten season has been quite a monsoon this year, bringing us all hundreds of little ones in need of forever homes,” said Bobbi Heller, executive director of Felines & Friends New Mexico.
“Events like this help adopters find their perfect matches. Fabulous foster parents have nurtured and socialized these kittens and will be on hand to introduce them and answer questions,” she added.
All adoptable animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and are vaccinated.
‘Empty the Shelters’ event cuts fees
Española Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway, is joining more than 250 shelters and rescues for Bissell Pet Foundation’s fall “Empty the Shelters” adoption campaign, sponsoring reduced adoption fees from Oct. 1-8.
Puppies and kittens at the shelter are available for $10 while fees for adult dogs and cats are waived.
“We continue to see an unprecedented number of puppies and kittens come into our shelter,” said Bridget Lindquist, the shelter’s executive director.
More details are at espanolahumane.org.
Horse Shelter’s open house is Oct. 8
The Horse Shelter opens its doors to visitors for its second annual open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at the horse sanctuary in Cerrillos.
The fall celebration includes tours of shelter, a rescue where New Mexico’s abandoned, abused and neglected horses are rehabilitated and cared for.
The event is geared for family fun, education, riding demonstrations and meeting and petting rescue horses.
Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org.
‘Pet Chat’ talks need for pet fostering
This week, Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi discuss how fostering is still needed at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and Felines & Friends. Plus, longtime foster provider Christine Dugan discusses her experiences on caring for these vulnerable animals.
The host will also be at the Santa Fe Place mall on Saturday for the Northern New Mexico Adoption Extravaganza.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.