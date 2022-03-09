Pets of residents in Santa Fe County are eligible for free spay and neutering at Española Humane’s clinic, thanks to its supporters.
The shelter has previously limited its free clinic to pets in its service area, which includes parts of northern Santa Fe County, but is broadening its reach to all county residents because of the need, said Bridget Lindquist, the shelter’s executive director.
In addition to free altering, pets also receive free vaccinations and microchipping at the time of surgery, thanks to donors and grants.
To schedule an appointment, call 505-753-0228 or visit espanolahumane.org/schedule-appointment. A cats-only clinic is scheduled for March 18; other clinics are scheduled three times weekly.
Altered pets are less likely to roam, live longer, have few medical issues, are better behaved and don’t contribute to the community’s pet overpopulation. Last year, the shelter provided more than 4,600 free spay or neuter surgeries.
For more information about Española Humane’s work and services, visit espanolahumane.org.
Horse Shelter Resale Store selling winter apparel
The Horse Shelter Resale Store, 821 W. San Mateo Road, is having a winter apparel sale from Friday through March 20. Items will be discounted 20 percent to 30 percent.
Sales support The Horse Shelter’s 74 rescue horses. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Española Humane hosts vaccine clinic
A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Española Humane.
Altered pets of residents in the Española Humane service area, which includes Rio Arriba County, pueblos and communities in northern Santa Fe County, will receive free vaccinations, thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. The event will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of the service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines will be the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for nominal fees, along with flea and tick medication, heartworm testing and prevention and other services, including microchipping and nail trimming.
The series of free and low-cost vaccination clinics are aimed at keeping pets healthy in the community. Petco Love's national vaccination initiative is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its animal welfare partners, including Española Humane.
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30 percent of pet owners do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care.
To learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact, visit PetcoLove.org.
Santa Fe animal shelter to offer fee-waived adoption week
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for Tour for Life 2022 — the world’s largest national cooperative, lifesaving pet adoption event — in partnership with Rachael Ray Nutrish, for a weeklong celebration of adoption specials.
Beginning Monday, the Santa Fe animal shelter is offering fee-waived adoptions on dogs 5 months and older, and $100 off all puppies. The promotion does not include shelter heroes.
For more information or to see adoptable animals, visit, SFHumaneSociety.org.
Advice offered on dog park safety
Dog parks provide great opportunities to expend excess energy and have fun with other dogs, but with all good things, there is potential for danger.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi will discuss tips to dramatically reduce the chances of your dog getting into a serious altercation at a dog park.
Plus, are cats good for older adults? Yes they are, and the show will explain the health benefits. Also, the show will debunk myths of adopting a senior pet and why washing your dog's toys is important.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM and streams on SantaFe.com.
Santa Fe animal shelter to host mobile adoptions
The Santa Fe animal shelter’s mobile adoption team will be PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and at Teca Tu from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday with adoptable animals.
For more information and to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
