Española Humane has gotten creative in finding homes for its pets — flying their floofs to adopters all over the country, including California, Arizona, Tennessee, New York and Indiana.

Last year, just before Thanksgiving, the shelter coordinated with volunteer pilots from Four-Legged Fliers to fly nine puppies and a mother dog on two planes to the Hamptons in New York. All the dogs were adopted immediately from the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, and the story made the news from New York to New Mexico.

Erica Hayes of Montauk, N.Y., and her daughter, Kayleigh, adopted one of those pups, formerly Chamisa, now named Sequoia. “She’s my second child to me,” Hayes said. “Not just a pet or a dog. But part of the family who deserves and needs mama’s protection as well.”

