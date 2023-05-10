Española Humane has gotten creative in finding homes for its pets — flying their floofs to adopters all over the country, including California, Arizona, Tennessee, New York and Indiana.
Last year, just before Thanksgiving, the shelter coordinated with volunteer pilots from Four-Legged Fliers to fly nine puppies and a mother dog on two planes to the Hamptons in New York. All the dogs were adopted immediately from the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, and the story made the news from New York to New Mexico.
Erica Hayes of Montauk, N.Y., and her daughter, Kayleigh, adopted one of those pups, formerly Chamisa, now named Sequoia. “She’s my second child to me,” Hayes said. “Not just a pet or a dog. But part of the family who deserves and needs mama’s protection as well.”
Hayes’ daughter gained a fur-sister, too. “Kayleigh adores Sequoia,” Hayes said. “They are joined at the hip. They are a dynamic duo, and they do everything together. Sequoia even waits for Kayleigh to catch up when we’re walking if she falls behind.”
Owners of many of the Española-to-Hamptons pups, who also have their own Instagram accounts, continue to keep in touch via Zoom calls and meet up for play dates, too. In early April, Sequoia’s family drove several hours to meet the family of Frijoles, affectionately known as Beans, so they could spend the weekend together on the beach.
“New Mexico desert born, beach dog forever made! The beach is definitely her favorite place to be,” Hayes said.
Hayes said Sequoia has given her the emotional support she has needed. “With Sequoia I feel safe, and I pray she feels the same way. She has given me love, loyalty and protection. Sequoia definitely filled a void in our hearts,” she said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Juggernaut is a big and lovable bully mix. Juggernaut is about 2 years old and has a stout and powerful build, but he’s a true gentleman. He’s happy to play and romp around, but he’s just as content hanging out with people and matching their energy level.
Tina is a darling 1-month-old dog who weighs 32 pounds.
Tina’s ideal day includes attending a puppy socialization class, taking a walk with her favorite person and getting plenty of cuddles. She’s a super sweet girl who loves nothing more than being a lap dog.
These and others pets are available for adoption at the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Annie is a bit shy when she first meets someone, but once out of her kennel and outside, she comes alive with love. This 2-year-old, 37-pound border collie mix is playful with other dogs and is eager to interact with people. Her intelligence and energy means she’ll be the dream companion for someone who walks or hikes — she’s great on leash too, and the perfect portable size to join adventures great and small. Annie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of free heartworm prevention, and her adoption fee is waived.
Shanikwa has the giant kissable cheeks of a tomcat, but this lady is 100% queen. She’s a little over 1½ years old and weighs 10 pounds. Shanikwa is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
The shelter is open to walk-in adopters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Once 2-year-old brown tabby Will settles in and trusts a person, he wants nothing more than to snuggle, sit on a lap and hang out. He gets along well with cats in his foster home, where he is playful, sweet and patient with them. Will would enjoy a home with other cats but could also be happy as an only cat. He needs an adopter with patience. Apply at FandFnm.org.
One-year-old Justine was rescued with her babies, Jelly Belly, Jelly Bean, Jiffy Pop and Judge Judy when they were
1 week old. Justine was very protective, but her kittens have been adopted, and she has blossomed into a lovely affection-seeking young lady. Justine loves pets and brushing but gives gentle nips when she gets overstimulated. She will need time to adjust to her new life, and a quiet home may be best. Visit Petco to meet Justine.
Dew Paws Rescue: Two mother cats with their litters are ready for foster care or adoption. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Fritz is an 11-year-old sorrel gelding. He is saddle trained and has shown to be steady and reliable. He does have issues that need to be worked on and is pigeon toed, but is sound in soft footing. Fritz stands 15.1 hands high and weighs roughly 1,100 pounds. He may be a good fit for a confident advanced beginner or intermediate rider. He is available for adoption as a riding horse. Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.