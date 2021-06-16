Española Humane will host pet adoptions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Petsense, 1506 N. Riverside Drive, Española.
All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and ready to go home to loving families.
Start the application process at espanolahumane.org. Adoptions are processed online.
Santa Fe shelter held vaccination clinic
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society along with Corona USA held a pet vaccination clinic last week where 84 dogs and cats received free vaccinations.
Joann Crespin of Santa Fe, along with her dog Neni, where one of the many people that attended. She said she went because she wanted her dog to be up to date on her shots. “It’s definitely a gift to find out the vaccinations are free today,” said Crespin.
The event provided vaccines for rabies, canine and feline distemper, canine and feline parvo and canine bordetella.
Vivian Vigil brought her dog Riley to get his shots. “I’m so thankful,” said Vigil.
