‘Empty the Shelter’ event at Santa Fe animal shelter
Beginning Monday, the overcrowded Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will participate in an “Empty the Shelter” event by offering fee-waived adoptions on animals over 5 months old. Kittens and puppies are $25.
The event, sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation, runs through May 15.
The adoption process is the same; adopters are required to complete an in-person adoption counseling, and no appointments are necessary.
The animal shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit, SFHumaneSociety.org.
‘Empty the Shelter’ event is May 5-9 at Española Humane
Española Humane will participate in an “Empty the Shelter” event from May 5-9 at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española, by offering fee-waived adoptions for cats and dogs ages 6 months and older. Puppies and kittens are available for an adoption fee of $25.
Start the adoption process at espanolahumane.org. The event is sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation.
Dew Paws Rescue to be in Eldorado
Dew Paws Rescue will hold an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at La Tienda, 7 Caliente Road, in the True Value Hardware building.
Española Humane to be in Santa Fe
Foster puppies and adult dogs will highlight Española Humane’s adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe.
All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process at espanolahumane.org.
Santa Fe animal shelter on the road
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with adoptable animals. The Spring into Love promotion includes $5 dogs and $25 puppies. Shelter heroes are excluded. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane hosts foster parties
Española Humane is offering fun and informative parties for those interesting in learning about short- and long-term fostering.
The shelter’s team, along with people who have fostered pets, will be available for questions and to teach about fostering opportunities from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Rufina Tap Room at Second Street Brewery, 2920 Rufina St., Santa Fe; and from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op, 163 Central Park Square, Los Alamos.
The shelter offers a range of fostering opportunities, including day fosters, overnight fosters and long-term fosters for puppies, kittens and adult dogs and cats. To learn more about fostering or to sign up to foster, visit espanolahumane.org or email foster@espanolahumane.org.
‘Pet Chat’ discusses how to be ready in an emergency
It’s a special week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi. Bobbi Heller is in Australia and will discuss the pets that live down under. Plus, are you and your pets ready for an emergency? The show details what to do to prepare if you are told to evacuate your home.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sundays on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.
Pet tips on being prepared for emergencies
Several New Mexicans have had to recently evacuate their homes at a moment’s notice due to wildfires.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, which has a plan in case of emergencies, wants to remind pet owners to make sure they also have a plan for their household pets.
“Like other family members, pets require their own disaster preparedness grab-and-go kit that includes an ample supply of food and water,” shelter spokesman Murad Kirdar said. “The kit should also include items such as a crate or travel carrier, required medications, veterinary records, grooming items and sanitation needs like kitty litter and plastic pet waste bags.”
Pets should always have a collar with an ID tag that lists the owner’s contact number. Make sure the pet’s microchip has updated information.
Recent photos of your pets are essential.
Group helps aid pets belonging to homeless people
For over 23 years, Northern New Mexico Street Homeless Animal Project has strived to be available 24/7 for the animals of homeless people.
The group began in 1999. The group’s primary expense goes toward assistance with veterinarian care, both preventive and emergency, for the animals of homeless people. The organization also assists with food and other supplies.
The Street Homeless Animal Project team meet with homeless people to assess if a pet is in need of emergency care or preventative care, such as shots, checkups, or spaying or neutering.
For more information or to alert to emergency care or assistance, call 505-501-4933 or email nnmshap@gmail.com.
