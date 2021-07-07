Dyami is one of three ambassador bald eagles at New Mexico Wildlife Center and needs cataract surgery on his right eye.
He has an injured wing and has been at the Española center since 2017 when he was shipped from the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
He has a cataract in his left eye and the facility’s veterinarian discovered another one developing in the right eye.
Dyami was examined by Dr. Nancy McLean, a veterinary ophthalmologist in Albuquerque with experience in avian ophthalmology and surgery, to determine his treatment options. She thinks Dyami can be helped with an operation.
The center is seeking help covering the cost, which is estimated at more than $4,000.
To help pay for the operation, visit newmexicowildlifecenter.org/donate. In the space labeled “Donate Area,” write “Dyami’s cataract surgery.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.