Animal rescues come in all shapes and sizes. Rescue organizations and shelters hoping to give an animal needing a second chance in life often requires funding and volunteers with time. During a very dark time New Mexico went through in the spring, a business stepped up and rescued the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
In late spring and early summer, the largest wildfire in recorded state history raged, from Las Vegas to Mora. The Santa Fe shelter scrambled to provide resources and safe spaces for displaced pets, even transporting pets to Utah and Albuquerque to make room.
“We were extremely full at the shelter, so we rushed to get animals placed at other rescue partners to make additional room and get additional supplies for evacuated and displaced animals,” said Murad Kirdar, the shelter’s public relations officer.
When Bell Bank Mortgage employee Dash Hamblin heard what was happening, he wanted to help.
“At first, we thought, ‘Oh, it’s going to be contained. It’ll be OK.’ And then it just didn’t stop,” said Hamblin. “And then it went through these towns and destroyed structures, homes and farms. Families that had been farming for 200 years were displaced. It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy.”
Learning how much the Santa Fe shelter struggled to aid animals displaced by the fire, Hamblin contacted his employer and co-workers about putting their “pay it forward” funds together to help. Bell Bank Mortgage gives its employees money each year for the pay it forward program to donate to people and causes that they care about in the community. Bell Bank Mortgage employees from all parts of the country donated to the New Mexico cause.
Hoping to raise $3,000, Hamlin was shocked to discover $10,000 was raised the first day.
“Within the week, we raised $27,500, and I was just blown away,” Hamblin said. “I could cry just thinking about it because it was just an idea — just a small effort on my part, and yet 50 of my co-workers came to bat to save animals, and really helped our local shelter — even people who didn’t live in New Mexico.”
Because of the financial backing donated by Bell Bank Mortgage employees, the shelter saved many animals, including those left behind during the evacuations.
For example, a 6-year-old black poodle mix named Tesha, which according to Kirdar means survivor, was found with over a pound of matted fur so extreme that she was unable to walk. The dog, which has been adopted, was one of the many animals the shelter helped last year due to the generosity of supporters.
“It feels so good to know people here in New Mexico and outside the state care,” said Kirdar. “Working in animal welfare for almost a decade, I’ve seen animals go through hell and back, yet they still love us unconditionally.”
Many people make New Year resolutions, and Kirdar says one of those should be taking an active part in helping animals in the community.
“Animal homelessness is not the sole responsibility of a particular shelter or rescue, it’s all of ours. There are so many opportunities to volunteer, either by walking dogs, socializing cats, fostering underage kittens or giving a dog a break from the shelter environment,” said Kirdar. “It starts with all of us, and together we can make a difference.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Chickpea is almost 1 year old and weighs about 30 pounds. He has the personality of a Labrador but it smaller than one. He has great speed for zooming around the play yard, enormous curiosity about dogs he sees around him and comes when one whistles for him.
Bear is 6 years old, weighs 60 pounds and has a very regal demeanor. Like his namesake, he has a great coat of luxurious fur with a dash of a playful side. Bear is very affectionate with people, including children. He recently visited a third grade class where he was patient and gentle with young kids.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Eve is an exotic stunner of a cat. This 6-pound tortoiseshell is 8 years old and wants a cozy home. Her adoption fee is waived and she’s spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Choco Puff is a 7-pound, 2-month-old German shepherd mix who is wonderfully socialized, thanks to his foster family and his time playing with guests at Ojo Santa Fe resort in the shelter’s Puppy Patch. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of free heartworm prevention.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Felines & Friends: Chapman, a 15-year-old gray-and-white cat is in need of a new home. Chapman is a very sweet and sociable boy who gets along with gentle dogs and tolerates other cats, but prefers the company of people.
Felix and Paddy, both 18-month-olds, were rescued as kittens.
Gray tabby Felix is a goofy and playful boy. Once comfortable, Felix will sit beside a person and sleep next to them at night. He would be a great companion for another cat, and he especially likes Rosabel, a lovely 2-year-old tabby with whom he shares his foster home.
He would do best in a quiet home without children, men and dogs.
Dew Paws Rescue: Peaches and Ginger and their brothers and sisters were born Oct. 29 are ready for foster care with intent to adopt.
The first vaccine has been administered, and once age-
appropriate vaccines, spaying or neutering and microchipping are complete, all will be available for adoption. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Peaches or Ginger or any of the others, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodew