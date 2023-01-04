Animal rescues come in all shapes and sizes. Rescue organizations and shelters hoping to give an animal needing a second chance in life often requires funding and volunteers with time. During a very dark time New Mexico went through in the spring, a business stepped up and rescued the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.

In late spring and early summer, the largest wildfire in recorded state history raged, from Las Vegas to Mora. The Santa Fe shelter scrambled to provide resources and safe spaces for displaced pets, even transporting pets to Utah and Albuquerque to make room.

“We were extremely full at the shelter, so we rushed to get animals placed at other rescue partners to make additional room and get additional supplies for evacuated and displaced animals,” said Murad Kirdar, the shelter’s public relations officer.

Popular in the Community