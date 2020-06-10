It is hard to write a column about dogs in this moment. We are in the maelstrom, the perfect storm. In the human world, things seem far from normal, a twilight zone.
And yet, since the middle of March, my constant companions have been our dogs.
I have been a dog person since I was 10. There were dogs to run with, play with, and who would, to the dismay of my mom, jump on furniture at the hint of an invitation by the kids.
My version of heaven is to be surrounded by all the dogs I have ever known on some vast ranch in the mountains.
But these last months have been different. Part of it is, of course, with nothing much else to do, I have time— a lot of time — to just hang out with them. I’ve been a home office guy for decades, but now it is kind of ridiculous. We are together 24/7.
But at a deeper level, the dogs definitely respond when my COVID-19, recession- — and now George Floyd- and Breonna Taylor- — obsessed brain starts whirling away.
For example, these days, I often find myself sitting on the couch. I have my laptop on my lap. I am supposedly working. But the TV is on CNN, Instagram is open on my phone and a deep part of my brain is screaming at the information overload or maybe at the chaos.
In those moments, my two friends jump on the couch. Nellie, our Bernese mountain dog, stretches out alongside me and slams me with her hips. At first glance, it might seem that she wants more couch, but I think it is her way of saying, “Stop thinking!”
Maisie, our terrier-Chihuahua mix, leaps up on the other side and burrows under my arm. So there I am, squeezed between two dogs. My heart rate goes down, I turn off the TV, put down the phone and I can actually work again. The dogs know me.
And there is the joy they bring in these overwhelming times. Nellie is 9 years old and creaky, but just as she has since she was 8 weeks old and new to us, she greets us in the morning, nipping me to move me along, tail wagging, excited for breakfast and a new day.
Maisie, who is maybe 2 years old, gets the “zoomies,” sprints around the house, leaping from chair to couch. We think that she is ecstatic to be in a safe home and off the streets. She reminds us that today we are OK, together and healthy.
They remind us every day, especially when we walk or hike in the mountains, (which we did for the first time last weekend) what a gift it is to be alive and how helpful it is to stop thinking about things we can’t control, to just be in the moment. In the mountains, they were wading in every stream, following every scent and gleefully barking at every dog they saw. They drew me in. When we found snow, they were beside themselves. Nellie rolled in it and Maisie sprinted around it and over it. Nothing else mattered at that moment.
These are little things. But they keep me moored. They remind me that even in chaotic times, we can find happiness and refresh ourselves for what we must ultimately face.
What we are facing requires bravery. We need to call up courage. Maisie is our wellspring of bravery. She is the sentinel, who would throw herself into any fight if we would just let her off the leash. (Part of that is the nature of Chihuahuas, but it is still a good example.) Maybe it is because she was a flea market dog for her first year, but she is fierce and now loyal.
She has blossomed because we love her to death. I have learned that this is the other part of the equation. In transformative times, when everyone is stressed and exhausted, what we all need — to blossom — is kindness. We can do our parts as citizens, but much is out of our control. But what is in our power every day is how we decide to treat each other. A dog treated with kindness blossoms. Humans are no different.
In the end, taking the time to pay attention to our dogs has helped me weather this storm. I keep learning.
Be brave. Be kind. Be useful and follow the science.
