When coyotes are in the national news, it’s usually not good. Last month, a coyote attacked a 2-year-old in a Los Angeles suburb as she stood by her family’s SUV. As the coyote tried to drag the child away, the dad threw a water bottle and drove the coyote away. The little girl escaped with just cuts and no doubt some emotional trauma.
Across the country, in a suburb of Atlanta, another coyote story ended differently.
Casper, a 20-month-old Great Pyrenees, was with his flock of sheep.
At 9 p.m. Nov. 3, Casper’s guardian, John Wierwiller, heard and saw coyotes on his property. He threw rocks at them, (my go-to when we’ve had close coyote encounters) and they ran away.
Around 3 a.m., he heard Casper, and another Great Pyrenees, Daisy, barking.
Wierwiller said Great Pyrenees only bark if there is a threat. (Our Great Pyrenees, Toby, would strongly disagree.)
Wierwiller went outside with a flashlight. Daisy had backed the five sheep under her care into a corner and was standing guard in front of them. Casper, basically still a puppy, was standing in front of her.
According to Wierwiller, at least 11 coyotes were in the yard. Note, coyotes usually don’t pack together in those numbers.
It was dark. There was one person, five sheep, two dogs and multiple coyotes — a scary situation. As Wierwiller walked into the yard, Casper took off after the coyotes.
Think of this. One dog, a little over a year and a half old, weighing 80 or so pounds, seeing he is vastly outnumbered, decides to go after 11 coyotes.
Why?
Great Pyrenees evolved as a breed in Asia Minor approximately 10,000 years ago, were probably brought to the Pyrenees Mountains in France and Spain, and were trained to stay with and protect sheep from wolves as far back as 3,000 B.C.
Based on that, we would say they evolved to defend their flock.
I’m sure part of this is instinct. Toby howls when he hears coyotes, strains at his leash when we come upon them and has tried to jump our wall in the back when they are around our house. It’s clear there is a deep-seated emotion about coyotes.
Our other dogs never made such a fuss.
And yet, at some level, whether nature or nurture, Casper made a choice, understanding his job was to protect his flock, to give his life if needed.
Over the next 30 minutes, Casper killed eight of 11 coyotes, according to Wierwiller, who found and counted the corpses.
Casper was grievously wounded and disappeared for three days. The family took him to an emergency veterinarian and he was expected to recover fully. (A GoFundMe campaign helped with the expense.)
Whether nature or nurture, it is also a story of courage.
Courage (definition): The choice and willingness to confront agony, pain, danger, uncertainty or intimidation.
The willingness is no doubt latent in most of our dogs. I say most, because years back, two of our German shepherds started barking one night. I let them outside, they saw a bear and they both turned and bolted back into the house. Maybe if the bear had attacked one of us, they would’ve defended, but they were not going to chase a bear for no reason. Smart puppies.
The story behind Casper’s story is this. As friendly, silly and affectionate as our dogs (mostly) are, they also exist to protect us. They will give their lives to defend us.
Of course, it is annoying when they leap from a nap and go crazy barking at a delivery driver. In our house, Toby wakes us up nightly as he patrols the house and barks at coyotes who have a trail not too far from our backyard. It can be maddening.
Yet when you plead with your Chihuahua to shut up (as we do with ours), remember that her motivation is to protect home and family.
Of course, we must ensure that our barking dogs are not driving our neighbors crazy. On the other hand, we can use the tale of Casper to reframe our thinking when our dogs go into an uproar. We are their flock. The most profound meaning in their lives is to protect us.