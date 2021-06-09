Keith King of Española, adopted Paprika from the Española Humane animal shelter seven years ago. Before Christmas in 2019, King adopted Luna. Luna was the first pup adopted from Española Humane’s Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe resort and spa.
Paprika, an 8-year-old Doberman and long-haired cattle dog mix, and Luna, a 1-year-old cattle dog mix, are bilingual dogs who understand English and American Sign Language. King is deaf, and the dogs respond not only to voice, but also by listening to his hands. One of the signs King uses means “friend,” and this is the dogs’ cue to shake hands, as friends do.
King said that both dogs know he is deaf. If he isn’t looking at them or doesn’t see them, the dogs will paw him to get his attention. “They help me so much, they’re my ears and are always by my side,” he said.
“Dogs have a deeper level of connection,” King said, “and communicating with them in sign language strengthens that bond. Because body language is an integral part of ASL, I believe that I can understand what they communicate to me without words. We understand each other so well, it’s like we can read each other’s minds.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Edgar is a handsome 1-year-old mixed breed who weighs 35 pounds. Edgar is a sweet, playful and friendly guy. He is polite with other dogs.
Nova is a sweet 3-month-old kitten. Nova weighs almost 3 pounds and may grow to be 8 to 10 pounds as an adult. She is a charming, funny little girl who loves crazy play sessions followed by nice long naps.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Billy’s muzzle is graying, but with some TLC, this handsome boy’s black coat will shine again. He is an 8-year-old, 49-pound dog.
Teddy was adopted from our shelter 9 years ago. His senior caretaker is now unable to care for him. Teddy is a tender teddy bear and he loves everyone. Teddy is heartworm positive but will complete treatment at no cost to his adopters.
Visit espanolahumane.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Bow and Arrow are 9 to 10 months old. Both are medically vetted and great with other dogs, cats and children. For more information, contact infodewpaws@gmail.com or call 505-412-9096.
Horse Shelter: Little Red is a 10-year-old sorrel gelding. This strong gentleman was a pack horse and occasionally ridden. Little Red is available as riding or companion horse. His adoption fee is $500. Little Red and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Autumn was rescued as a kitten when she was found crying behind a dumpster. Autumn is very lovable and is a lap cat once she trusts a person. Since loud noises can startle her, a home without small children would be ideal. Autumn does not like other female cats but loves gentle male cats. She is about 14 years old.
Lola was surrendered due to her owner going into hospice care. Lola is a very sweet, friendly girl and is extremely overweight. She is very loving and enjoys being brushed. She would make a terrific companion. Lola is about 10 years old.
Both cats can be seen at the adoption center at Petco.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.