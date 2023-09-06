Who knows what kind of adventures Vaquerito had been having before he was rescued by Conrad Mahaffey with CMM Lost Pet Recovery and Humane Trapping over a month ago.

Mahaffey received the call from a woman named Linda in late May. Linda, who lives in the south end of Albuquerque, called Mahaffey to see if he would be able to trap Vaquerito.

Vaquerito’s family had abandoned him over a year ago when they moved out of the trailer they were living in. For six months, Linda would drive to the mobile home park and feed Vaquerito. Linda named the dog Vaquerito because he reminded her of a little cow who had been fending for itself for so long. Animal control officers tried several times to catch Vaquerito but he was quick and smart and could not be caught for long. A girl caught him, but he later escaped. Hearing of Mahaffey’s success in trapping, Linda was hopeful that if Mahaffey could trap him, he would be adopted and have a chance at a better life.

