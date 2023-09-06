Who knows what kind of adventures Vaquerito had been having before he was rescued by Conrad Mahaffey with CMM Lost Pet Recovery and Humane Trapping over a month ago.
Mahaffey received the call from a woman named Linda in late May. Linda, who lives in the south end of Albuquerque, called Mahaffey to see if he would be able to trap Vaquerito.
Vaquerito’s family had abandoned him over a year ago when they moved out of the trailer they were living in. For six months, Linda would drive to the mobile home park and feed Vaquerito. Linda named the dog Vaquerito because he reminded her of a little cow who had been fending for itself for so long. Animal control officers tried several times to catch Vaquerito but he was quick and smart and could not be caught for long. A girl caught him, but he later escaped. Hearing of Mahaffey’s success in trapping, Linda was hopeful that if Mahaffey could trap him, he would be adopted and have a chance at a better life.
Mahaffey told Linda before he would trap Vaquerito, the dog would need a place to go. Word got out that Vaquerito needed a place, and a sanctuary in the East Mountains reached out and said it could take him, but it first needed a few months to make a secure spot for the dog.
“After a couple of months, the sanctuary contacted me saying she was ready,” said Mahaffey. “So we went and trapped Vaquerito and delivered him to the sanctuary in a crate with two leashes late on a Thursday night. Vaquerito escaped within hours.”
Sometimes beginning a day at 5 a.m., Mahaffey and his team of volunteers spent hours tracking Vaquerito, sleeping in their truck, putting up posters, talking to the community, reviewing residents’ surveillance cameras the dog was caught on and setting up comfort stations.
Although Vaquerito had learned to survive on his own for over a year, Mahaffey knew the East Mountains were unknown territory for him and feared the dog would attempt to make his way back to the South Valley.
Vaquerito traveled as far as Tijeras and Carnuel, and when law enforcement guided him away from Interstate 40, Mahaffey learned Vaquerito’s habits and route. After 19 days, Mahaffey was able to desensitize the dog to the trap and safely secure Vaquerito. Being a stray dog, CMM Lost Pet Recovery and Humane Trapping worked closely with Bernalillo County Animal Control due to its stray dog ordinance. The facility accepted Vaquerito, and once his three-day hold was up, Mahaffey was able to adopt Vaquerito.
Mahaffey, who started trapping animals six years ago, formed CMM Lost Pet Recovery and Humane Trapping after a previous group he was with, Team Frijoles, disbanded.
Mahaffey recommends to owners of lost pets to set out comfort stations in the area where the pet was last seen. Comfort stations consist of water, the animal’s bedding, toys and the owner’s dirty clothes.
Bright, colorful posters with a clear, current photo and phone number should also be hung to generate sightings.
With two dogs already, Mahaffey said Vaquerito is with his partner/volunteer and is coming along nicely.
“I can’t be collecting dogs because I want to keep doing what I’m doing,” said Mahaffey. “So I hope to work with him [Vaquerito] and find him an experienced family to provide the life he deserves. He has a severe distrust of humans but is great with other dogs.”
“So like I say, trapping is the easy part,” he said. “Securing the dogs and finding them safe, loving homes is the hard part.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Audi, an adorable 1-year-old pup with a heart of gold, weighs
58 pounds and is a playful bundle of joy who loves lounging on a big bed surrounded by his favorite toys. He’s a social superstar, getting along famously with kids, dogs and even guinea pigs.
Victoria is a 7-month-old mixed-breed dog.
At the shelter, her curiosity has quickly taken over. Victoria is a smart, sweet and incredibly curious dog.
The animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Atticus is a boxer baby with the silliest personality. He loves little buckets with handles on them and will carry them around like a Halloween treat basket. Atticus is available for adoption at the shelter’s Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe resort. Submit an application online to schedule an appointment.
Atticus is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and comes with six months of free heartworm prevention.
Besitos means little kisses, and this cat lives up to his name. Besitos is a handsome flame point Siamese 5-month-old kitten. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Dew Paws Rescue: Momma is a 2½-year-old medium-size dog who is spayed. Anyone interested in fostering or adopting Momma, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: Eight-year-old Maine coon mix Rocky and his 5-year-old companion Minnie were surrendered when their elderly owner moved into a senior facility. Rocky is very social and his outgoing nature shows Minnie they are safe.
Minnie can be a little shy but enjoys love and attention. The ideal home for these sweet bonded cats would be with no small children or dogs.
Three-month-old brothers Bill and Ted are being raised in foster together. Bill is a high energy black kitten, full of enthusiasm for life.
He loves to race and chase and wrestle with his brother. Ted is the sweetest little tuxedo, playful, gentle and affectionate. He loves to snuggle, lie in the sun, and play with his feather wand toy. These boys would like to be adopted together or with another young playmate.
Cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and tested. Meet these kittens and more at the End-of-Summer Kitten Paw-ty on Saturday at Teca Tu or Petco.