Orlagh (pronounced “OR-lah”, Celtic for Golden Queen) is home not just for the holidays, but forever. Her prospects for adoption weren’t great: Orlagh arrived at Española Humane struggling painfully to walk with a bum knee, she tested heartworm positive, is a senior dog and she had extreme anxiety in the shelter.
She wasn’t an easy dog, medically or behaviorally, but the staff of Española Humane fell in love with this scruffy, scrappy terrier mix. Dr. Tom Parker repaired her ruptured cranial cruciate ligament, which is comparable to surgical repair of an ACL rupture in people. She then received months of heartworm treatment. Because of her separation anxiety, she wasn’t comfortable in a kennel, so she spent each day up front with the reception team. She even went home with staff members overnight.
Three months later, Orlagh met her perfect person in Victoria Zoller of Santa Fe.
“Orlagh is such a fun-loving, happy girl and she is the perfect addition to my family. I am working with a dog behaviorist to help manage Orlagh's separation anxiety, but this is her only struggle and I am excited for her to learn that it is OK to be left alone, Zoller said. "Everyone who meets Orlagh loves her, and I always tell them that I adopted her from Española Humane. She loves hiking, biking and is learning obedience. I feel very lucky to have her, as she is such a wonderful companion. She is truly a special, one-of-a-kind girl. She is very loved.”
Pets like Orlagh can show us that it’s never too late for a second chance at new beginning, and adopters make all the difference.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Copper is a handsome 9-year-old Doberman pinscher mix who weighs about 75 pounds. He enjoys being babied and would love to cuddle. He seems to get along with small breeds and does well with children. Copper does very well on a leash and enjoys his daily walks.
Gavin is a squishy 15-pound, 8-year-old domestic short-haired neutered cat. He is affectionate.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Tyson appears to have had an ear bitten off, but he is peaceful and purrs. He is a 2-year-old year old Russian blue cat. Adult cat fees are waived through December.
Cody is a 1-year-old, 57-pound lab mix who has been crate trained with his foster family. They tell us he loves kids and playing with other dogs. His adoption fee has been waived through December.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662. Application and adoption contract policies remain the same.
Felines & Friends: Smudge and Squeak, both 7-month-old cats, are in foster care. Smudge is a little black panther. He would love to be adopted with his little sister Squeak, who craves attention.
Jack and his sister Lili were rescued eight months ago. These white-and brown kittens have been fostered in a home with dogs and cats and love playing with both animals and people. They are a bonded pair who hope to find a home together.
Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Bluewy is a silver-gray female cat ready for adoption. She is 4 months old. She will be at the Dew Paws adoption event at Café Fina from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Izzy is a sweet little 13-year-old bay mare that has a lot of room to grow with a great partner. She has knowledge in round-pen work, experiences with obstacles and has had the chance to work with multiple volunteers.
Izzy is available as a nonriding or companion horse. Izzy and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.