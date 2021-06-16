Animal control rescued Toby from a median on a four-lane road in Española on April 14. Toby had survived for three days on this busy road, waiting for his owner to return. Toby, a 10- to 12-month-old shepherd and lab mix, was in rough shape. He was hungry, dehydrated and terrified.
At Española Humane, Toby would try to climb the kennel walls to avoid human contact. Toby was never aggressive, and the staff worked with him slowly and gently. Before long they were able to touch him and talk to him without Toby jumping out of his skin. He then started approaching people for treats.
After Toby was neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, staff knew he would need a quiet place to recover. Lani Nash of Cross My Paws Animal Rescue in Albuquerque gave Toby a place in her home.
“Seemingly overnight, Toby rebounded,” Nash said.
He started going on runs every day with Nash and exploring her home with confidence. “He just needed love and a sense of belonging.”
It was not long after, that the loyal, sweet dog was adopted and found himself headed to Topanga Canyon in California with his new owners.
Toby, a dog who was found dumped and dodging traffic in the middle of a busy road in Española, is now living the California dream.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter: Shyla is almost 2 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. The dog was a bit shy when she arrived but is opening up and being more social. She is a sweet girl who loves to be brushed, go on walks and cuddle.
Sir Henry is a handsome 10-pound, 6-year-old domestic shorthaired neutered cat. He enjoys affection once he warms up. Sir Henry would love a cat tree to climb up on and relax as he watches the world.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter's mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane: Cookie is a 1-year-old pitbull who weighs 40 pounds. Cookie loves to bring everyone her toys, and she is so social and friendly, she thinks her group kennel is a slumber party.
Spaghetti is a 2-month-old kitten is as precious as she is gorgeous with her unusual markings.
Apply at www.espanolahumane.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Maisy, is an 18- to 24-month-old mixed breed dog. She is very confident and has done amazing in training. She is vaccinated and is awaiting her spay appointment. If interested in fostering or adopting Maisy, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Horse Shelter: Drifter is a sturdy 5-year-old black appaloosa gelding. He has good ground work foundation and loads into the trailer at a walk and trot. He is not started under saddle but could be a good riding horse. His adoption fee is $500. Drifter and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org
Felines & Friends: Autumn is very lovable and is a lap cat once she trusts a person. Since loud noises can startle her, a home without small children would be ideal. Autumn does not like female cats but loves gentle male cats. She is about 14 years old and can be seen at Petco.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.