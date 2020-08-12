Bob was adopted from Española Humane's Puppy Patch at Sunrise Springs Spa Resort, which is now Ojo Santa Fe.
He was the biggest boy, twice the size of his seven littermates, who were nurtured by foster families until they were old enough for adoption. After spaying and neutering, vaccinating and microchipping the puppies, they were delivered to the Puppy Patch, where they quickly learned basic commands, good manners, and how to use the doggie door. Soon, they were adopted by loving forever families.
Because of his size and color, Bob was overlooked and remained at the Puppy Patch for a little over a month. Bob was adopted Jan. 19 after Wendy Forbes and her husband, Tom Brown, of Albuquerque saw him on social media.
“Bob was such a friendly, outgoing puppy that he was the perfect fit for our existing pack,” Forbes said. “My husband and I adopted Bob as my 50th birthday present, and he has been the gift that just keeps giving.”
Forbes said, “As tough as he looks, Bob has a gentle, empathic spirit that has been wonderful to see in action with our eldest dog, Ghost, who has recently had health problems. Bob follows Ghost everywhere and quietly lays down with him.”
Bob also immediately bonded with Forbes’ younger dog, Adora, who is his best playmate.
TRACKS
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Willie is a handsome Shih Tzu mix who weighs about 20 pounds and is about 12 years old.
He is a sweet guy that is looking for someone to care and love him. He enjoys to be cuddled and likes his daily walks. Willie is visually and hearing impaired and will need a family with patience.
Two-month-old Caymus is a short-haired domestic cat that weighs 4 pounds. When he is full grown, we think he will weigh between 10-12 pounds. Caymus has been a very sweet and playful kitten. He loves pouncing on his kitten toys. After he's tuckered out, he likes to curl up for a nice, long nap.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Shy-Ann was a blood donor when another dog came into the shelter in need of an emergency transfusion. Shy-Ann, now available for adoption, is a 2-year-old shepherd mix and weighs 46 pounds. She is spayed, current on vaccines, microchipped and heartworm negative. Shy-Ann is the first one up to the kennel gate to sit pretty for a treat.
The shelter has eight black kittens ready to adopt, including 2-month-old Charlie. All kittens go home spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Submit an application at espanolahumane.org to set up an appointment.
Felines & Friends: Bumper managed to survive riding inside the bumper of a vehicle from Edgewood to Santa Fe. He is a sweet cat who gets along with other cats Bumper is about 6 months old.
Kauai is one of five kittens born to Kalia. Kauai is very sweet and playful. He seems particularly bonded to his brother, Kahlua, and should be placed together. They are 3 months old and can be seen at the adoption center in Petco.
The Horse Shelter: Roni is a 4-year-old, 15.2-hands-high, dark bay Arabian-type mare who loves attention and is making wonderful progress in training.
She is smart and always willing to learn. She has been ridden in the arena and has just started riding on trails. Roni will need an advanced rider.
Roni and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, go to thehorseshelter.org or call 505-471-6179.
