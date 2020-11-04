The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society believes that every animal deserves a second chance, whether it has a medical or behavioral challenge issue, the shelter gives resources to every animal in need. That was the case for Tsuki, a t2-year-old mixed breed, who was surrendered to the shelter in early July.
Tsuki was heartworm positive and had some behavioral issues included growling, showing teeth and lunging at people. The shelter's behavior and training team spent several months working with Tsuki to teach the dog good manners, while the medical team treated her for heartworm.
Santa Fe resident Katie Christianson spent the summer searching the shelter's adoptable animals' website when she spotted Tsuki.
"Once I saw her photo, I could not stop thinking about her, and I thought I might as well make an appointment to meet the dog," Christianson said.
Despite Tsuki's history, Christianson said she felt a connection.
"Tsuki's adoption information stated that she was shy, but she didn't seem shy with me when we first met and then she started giving lots of affection — at that moment, it felt like she chose me just as much as I chose her," she said.
A month has passed since she adopted Tsuki.
"She has been such a blessing to my life and she seems to be adjusting really well to her new home. I kept the name once I figured out that Tsuki means moon in Japanese. It really was fitting for her blue-white eye," she said.
Christianson does have some advice for potential adopters, including having a budget.
"I crunched numbers first. My brain is very analytical and I like to be sure in my decisions, but I knew in my heart it was a no-brainer," she said. "Ultimately, it is important to make sure you can spend what is necessary, especially if the dog has medical costs, but once I saw her personality start to shine through, the adjustments to my budget was worth it."
TRACKS
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Mayler is a Labrador retriever mix who is a year old and weighs about 45 pounds. Mayler arrived at the shelter with a fractured leg and the medical team has been working with him to get him healed. Mayler is doing great now. He is sweet and loves to go on leash walks.
Oreo is a 4-year-old domestic short-haired cat who weighs13 pounds. He has been a typical energetic tuxedo cat who is super friendly.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appoinment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Lipton arrived as a feral kitten but through gentle, loving foster care, he has turned into an angelic “power purrer.” Lipton is mostly black. Lipton loves snuggling and playing with other cats, is relaxed around dogs and is obsessed with treats.
Chance is a wrinkly redheaded pumpkin girl. She is spayed, chipped, vaccinated and dewormed. Submit an application at espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Jackson is a very sweet 12-year-old boy who is very social and seems to get along well with everyone. His ideal home would be without small children or dogs. He loves to sit in your lap and has a hearty purr. Jackson is on a thyroid medication.
Tiger loves to be held and is extremely gentle. He cries out for attention but is not a fan of other cats. Tiger is in good health and is 7 years old.
The Horse Shelter: Tango is a 6-year-old, chestnut mare who has had a great start under saddle. She can still be timid with new people. Tango has had exposure to arena work, trail riding and water crossings. She is still green and will require an advanced rider. Tango and many other horses are available for adoption or sponsorship at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. More information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
