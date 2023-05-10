As an opening thought, this might seem strange, but I am obsessed with parasites. As was Charles Darwin, who, upon studying a parasitic wasp — it laid eggs inside a paralyzed caterpillar, whose offspring then ate their way out — began to doubt his religion, wondering how a benevolent God could create such a cruel being.
More to the point, I am obsessed with parasites that affect the behavior of their hosts so the parasite can reproduce.
One parasite causes snails to expose themselves on the upper surface of rocks during the day when their natural predators, ducks, feed. Crickets infected with horsehair worms walk faster in dangerous open spaces and ultimately dive into lakes where they drown, but the horsehair worm wiggles out and swims away.
And no, it’s not just insects and snails. In one study, men (not women) infected with the protozoan parasite toxoplasmosis gondii (the bulk of this article is about T. gondii) found the smell of cat urine “more pleasant” than men who were not infected.
Gross. But fascinating.
It makes one wonder who is really in charge of our decision-making. Is it us or the over 50% of the cells in our body that are not us, but rather bacteria, viruses and fungi?
If you were a gray wolf in Yellowstone National Park, this would be a pressing question, which brings us back to toxoplasmosis gondii.
T. gondii is usually considered a cat problem, yet it is a well-established parasite in mammals — including people. According to some studies, 1 in 5 people in the U.S. are positive for the parasite, and 3 billion worldwide are infected. The cat family (felids) are the definitive hosts for T. gondii — the parasite reproduces in the guts of felids. Cats can become infected by contact with infected feces or tissue containing the parasite — eating infected mice and rats. Those rodents are thought of as intermediate hosts; they play a part in the life cycle of the parasite. Infected mice are less risk-averse and seem attracted to cat urine, which increases the probability of being eaten by a cat and renewing the cycle.
This brings me back to the Yellowstone gray wolves. They have been studied for over 26 years, and most recently, researchers have discovered wolves infected with T. gondii behave differently than wolves who are not. Researchers believe T. gondii changes dopamine and testosterone levels in the brain. As a result, infected wolves are more likely to disperse, leaving their pack. This is a high-risk behavior because wolves on their own are more likely to be killed by other predators, vehicles, people or starvation.) Yet infected wolves, because they tend to be less risk-averse and more aggressive, also increasingly become pack leaders. As some researchers theorize, it’s not just the infected pack leaders who take on more risky behavior. As leaders, they train their pack to be bolder. Those lessons get passed on to subsequent generations. This has all sorts of consequences for wolf and park ecology. All from an infection by a parasite.
Of course, dogs can become infected with the same parasite, and the physical symptoms are well described. But as for the subtle behavioral changes that might be there, well, more research is needed. Same with people. Maybe a home-remedy test is needed to see if men think the smell of cat urine is pleasant.
The fascinating question is this: We think of ourselves (and we think of our dogs) as independent, sentient beings. We believe when we make a decision, it is “us” (the collective of our human cells) making it. Yet maybe, just maybe, things are a bit more complicated. Like the wolf who suddenly desires to leave his pack, thinking he is making the decision, obeying his urge, there are other forces, microscopic forces, at play.
Maybe human history has been shaped more than we care to admit by parasites influencing how we think and feel. If you’re like me, your immediate reaction is, “No way! I’m in charge!”
A bit of human arrogance is salted in that thinking, the belief that we stand outside and apart from nature. But of course, we are of the natural world, as is the wolf. Moreover, as mammals, our biology is similar. So why wouldn’t T. gondii affect us in similar ways?
It’s up to science to figure that out. I can’t wait to learn. And that’s why I am obsessed with parasites.