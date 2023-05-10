As an opening thought, this might seem strange, but I am obsessed with parasites. As was Charles Darwin, who, upon studying a parasitic wasp — it laid eggs inside a paralyzed caterpillar, whose offspring then ate their way out — began to doubt his religion, wondering how a benevolent God could create such a cruel being.

More to the point, I am obsessed with parasites that affect the behavior of their hosts so the parasite can reproduce.

One parasite causes snails to expose themselves on the upper surface of rocks during the day when their natural predators, ducks, feed. Crickets infected with horsehair worms walk faster in dangerous open spaces and ultimately dive into lakes where they drown, but the horsehair worm wiggles out and swims away.

Recommended for you