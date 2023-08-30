Last month, Donna Leshne, founder of Dew Paws Rescue, was alerted to an owner giving up three dogs and a litter of 10 puppies to one of New Mexico’s rural animal control facilities.

The facility, a metal structure building in an industrial complex, is far from the southeastern New Mexico town, with very little ventilation. Floor fans are often put out in summer and space heaters are put out in winter. In July, the heat was relentless and potentially deadly.

Scared Momma, about 2½ years old, was fearful and protective of her puppies. She lunged and growled at the facility’s staff. Her puppies, later estimated to be about 6 weeks old, were eating on their own and had been separated from their mother. Scared Momma was left in her kennel, where staff would not enter to clean out of fear for their safety. The two other male dogs that had been surrendered were estimated to be 2½ years old and 18 months old.

