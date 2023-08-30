Last month, Donna Leshne, founder of Dew Paws Rescue, was alerted to an owner giving up three dogs and a litter of 10 puppies to one of New Mexico’s rural animal control facilities.
The facility, a metal structure building in an industrial complex, is far from the southeastern New Mexico town, with very little ventilation. Floor fans are often put out in summer and space heaters are put out in winter. In July, the heat was relentless and potentially deadly.
Scared Momma, about 2½ years old, was fearful and protective of her puppies. She lunged and growled at the facility’s staff. Her puppies, later estimated to be about 6 weeks old, were eating on their own and had been separated from their mother. Scared Momma was left in her kennel, where staff would not enter to clean out of fear for their safety. The two other male dogs that had been surrendered were estimated to be 2½ years old and 18 months old.
Leshne said the male dogs were friendly and the puppies were somewhat small and underfed.
Scared Momma, pancaked in the corner and not making much progress at coming around, was slated for euthanasia because she was deemed dangerous. Leshne had seen this repeatedly; Abandoned mother dogs with still nursing puppies, fearful and protective, dumped into the unknown.
The dogs had been surrendered on a Friday, and over the following weekend, two of the puppies died.
“We had no intention, other than to help by blasting out the fact that they were there, sharing their plight on social media sites in hopes of finding a rescue who had the space, time and resources to tag and pull this family into safety and eventual placements into loving homes,” said Leshne.
What about Scared Momma?
“I put out a plea and was answered by dedicated volunteers who found a fast-action behaviorist-trainer who volunteered to drive out to the facility from Rio Rancho the next day to evaluate the mom,” said Leshne.
The behaviorist and trainer, Page Porter, determined Scared Momma was not dangerous but scared beyond moving. Porter showed the staff how to approach the dog, and how to clean her kennel and feed and water her without fear of harm. Porter then did a walk-through to see the puppies and meet the other two male dogs.
When Porter saw the eight remaining puppies, one was limp and had to be revived. She called Leshne in a panic saying, “Donna, these puppies have to come out of here today, now!”
Leshne cringed. She had no plan for them and no resources, but they were dying in the heat of the building. Leshne said: “I took a deep breath and said, ‘Pull them, we will figure it out.’ The challenge of making that decision was clear. We would now be responsible for also saving the mom and the other two dogs that came in together. Leave no one behind.”
The animal facility made Dew Paws Rescue a deal, “Take the puppies today, and we will give Mom and the other two adult dogs until Monday for you to find placements for them.” The three dogs would have otherwise been euthanized the following day. Leshne took the deal.
Porter quickly drove 165 miles back to Moriarty where a dedicated foster and volunteer received the puppies until Leshne could pick them up. Leshne, a retired Los Alamos National Laboratory employee, was at her part-time job as a sign language interpreter in Albuquerque.
She got off work, drove home, let her dogs out and fed them, jumped back in the car and drove from Santa Fe to Moriarty with volunteer Robert Mammen to pick up the puppies. Leshne got home around 11 p.m. That Monday, volunteer Steve Reyes drove 3½ hours to pick up the three adult dogs and take them to Leshne in Santa Fe.
Although she was able to take the eight puppies to a veterinarian the next day and to another veterinarian two days later, over the next 48 hours, Leshne lost three puppies to organ failure related to heat stroke. Another was touch and go for a few days, but he pulled through. Over the next few weeks, the five surviving puppies thrived and grew. Three went up to Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Brighton, Colo., and two remained with Dew Paws Rescue because one had soft stools and the other had hot-spot skin eruptions. Both have been treated and have healed.
The adult dogs, now named Buddy, Bubbah and Momma, have been medically vetted and are ready for adoption. Buddy, the friendliest and an easygoing dog, has an adoption interest. Bubbah is proving himself to be a lovely dog. “A bit protective, but we are working on that,” said Leshne.
What about Momma?
“Oh, you could not ask for a sweeter, more compliant dog than her. Yes, she is a little spooked by the unfamiliar, but settles quickly,” said Leshne. “Our hero trainer who jumped in her car to assess her is participating in her behavior and training, and our foster home support couldn’t be better.
“The time, effort and money, yes money, dedicated to getting them rehabbed and rehomed is more than we would have wanted considering we go by no plan — no pull, no resources — no rescue,” said Leshne. “But with the help of dedicated volunteers and generous donations of time and effort by foster families and other partners, we were able to give these dogs the second chance they deserved.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Nicki is a charming and delightful 4-year-old large-breed sweetheart. Nicki’s affectionate nature is heartwarming. Her favorite pastime is snuggling, her tail wagging with joy, while offering dog kisses. Nicki’s love knows no bounds, and she yearns for a family who is looking for a loyal and fun companion.
Pinky Pie is a beautiful 8-month-old puppy with a silky caramel coat. Pinky Pie is a pro when it comes to potty training. She is a ball-chasing, squeak-toy-loving champ who loves playtime. When it’s time to wind down, Pinky Pie is all about cuddling.
The animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Princess La Bouff, a 6-year-old long-haired cat who weighs 15 pounds, arrived at the shelter with fur so matted she had to be shaved, but now she is ready for a new life.
Luke Skywalker has a tail like a lightsaber. Luke is a 21-pound, 3-month-old cat.
The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Dew Paws Rescue: Bubbah is a big lug of love. Neutered and vaccinated, the 2½ year-old, 50-pound boy is ready for his foster care or a forever home. If you are interested, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: Slinky and Piquena were homeless kittens when trapped. Thanks to kind, patient caregivers, both have made awesome progress. Two-year-old black male Slinky is outgoing and sweet. One-year-old tuxedo girl Piquena can be reserved at first but relaxes given time. These best friends are awaiting adoption at Teca Tu and would love to find a forever home together.
Four-month-old Leaf was rescued along with his mother, Petal, and siblings Gaeland, Foliage and Floret. Leaf is a gray and white possibly Turkish Van-mix with two different colored eyes. He is being raised in a foster home, where he is the bravest and most outgoing in his litter. While Leaf is still a bit shy, his foster care provider says he is growing sweeter all the time. He should be adopted into a home with another young cat as a playmate.
Apply at FandFnm.org to meet any of the 180 cats and kittens available for adoption. All are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
The Horse Shelter: Wrangler is a 22-year-old sorrel gelding who is looking for a home as a companion nonriding horse. Wrangler gets along with mares and geldings and tends to be at the bottom of the pecking order in his herd. Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.